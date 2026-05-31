NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Odds, Top Scorers, As Of May 31

The 2026 Stanley Cup final is set with the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights looking to add to the one title each has in their franchise's history. Here's your NHL playoff update.
A couple of more days to go until the Carolina Hurricanes host the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final.
Carolina, the winner of the Metropolitan Division, and Vegas, the winner of the Pacific Division this past regular season, each have one Stanley Cup in franchise history.
The Hurricanes earned their title in 2006, with current head coach Rod Brind'Amour winning the Cup as a player that year. And the Golden Knights have only existed for nine years, but punched their ticket to their third Stanley Cup final. They last won the Cup in 2023.
Here are series updates, Friday's schedule, odds for the next game from BetMGM and leading scorers in these NHL playoffs.
Stanley Cup Final Schedule
Time is listed in eastern time.
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)
Game 1: Vegas at Carolina, Tuesday, June 2, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS) - BetMGM odds: Vegas (2.30/+130), Carolina (1.65/-155)
Game 2: Vegas at Carolina, Thursday, June 4, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 3: Carolina at Vegas, Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 4: Carolina at Vegas, Tuesday, June 9, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
If necessary
Game 5: Vegas at Carolina, Thursday, June 11, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 6: Carolina at Vegas, Sunday, June 14, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 7: Vegas at Carolina, Wednesday, June 17, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Eastern Conference Final: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Carolina wins 4-1
Game 1: Montreal 6, Carolina 2
Game 2: Montreal 2, Carolina 3
Game 3: Carolina 3, Montreal 2 (OT)
Game 4: Carolina 4, Montreal 0
Game 5: Montreal 1, Carolina 6
Western Conference Final: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)
Vegas wins 4-0
Game 1: Vegas 4, Colorado 2
Game 2: Vegas 3, Colorado 1
Game 3: Colorado 3, Vegas 5
Game 4: Colorado 1, Vegas 2
Leading Scorers
1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 21 points, 16 games
2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 18 points, 16 games
T-3. Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 16 points, 13 games
T-3. Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 19 games
T-3. Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 19 games
T-6. Jackson Blake, Carolina Hurricanes: 15 points, 13 games
T-6. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-6. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-6. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 15 points, 13 games
T-6. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres: 15 points, 13 games
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