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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Odds, Top Scorers, As Of May 31 cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Odds, Top Scorers, As Of May 31

Andre Leal
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Andre Leal
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Updated at May 31, 2026, 14:15
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The 2026 Stanley Cup final is set with the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights looking to add to the one title each has in their franchise's history. Here's your NHL playoff update.

A couple of more days to go until the Carolina Hurricanes host the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final.

Carolina, the winner of the Metropolitan Division, and Vegas, the winner of the Pacific Division this past regular season, each have one Stanley Cup in franchise history.

The Hurricanes earned their title in 2006, with current head coach Rod Brind'Amour winning the Cup as a player that year. And the Golden Knights have only existed for nine years, but punched their ticket to their third Stanley Cup final. They last won the Cup in 2023.

Here are series updates, Friday's schedule, odds for the next game from BetMGM and leading scorers in these NHL playoffs.

Stanley Cup Final Schedule

Time is listed in eastern time.

The Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights are scheduled to begin the Stanley Cup final on June 2.
thehockeynews.comNHL Playoffs 2026 Stanley Cup Final Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To WatchThe Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights are scheduled to begin the Stanley Cup final on June 2.

Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)

Game 1: Vegas at Carolina, Tuesday, June 2, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS) - BetMGM odds: Vegas (2.30/+130), Carolina (1.65/-155)

Game 2: Vegas at Carolina, Thursday, June 4, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 3: Carolina at Vegas, Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 4: Carolina at Vegas, Tuesday, June 9, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)

If necessary

Game 5: Vegas at Carolina, Thursday, June 11, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 6: Carolina at Vegas, Sunday, June 14, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 7: Vegas at Carolina, Wednesday, June 17, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)

The Carolina Hurricanes Are Back In The Stanley Cup Final

John Tortorella Learned How To Listen To His Players Since Taking Over Golden Knights

Eastern Conference Final: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)

Carolina wins 4-1

Game 1: Montreal 6, Carolina 2

Game 2: Montreal 2, Carolina 3

Game 3: Carolina 3, Montreal 2 (OT)

Game 4: Carolina 4, Montreal 0

Game 5: Montreal 1, Carolina 6

'It's Nice To Get Over The Hump And Play For The Stanley Cup': Staal, Martinook, Aho, Hall, Stankoven, Blake, RBA On Advancing To Stanley Cup Final

Frederik Andersen Channels Grief For Pivotal Game 5 Win

Post-Mortem: How Far Are The Montreal Canadiens From Winning A Stanley Cup?

Western Conference Final: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)

Vegas wins 4-0

Game 1: Vegas 4, Colorado 2

Game 2: Vegas 3, Colorado 1

Game 3: Colorado 3, Vegas 5

Game 4: Colorado 1, Vegas 2

Avalanche Swept Because They Couldn’t Handle The Truth Of Their Own Game

Post-Mortem: Who Will Be The Colorado Avalanche's GM And Coach After Sweep?

Break Out the Brooms: 3 Takeaways as Golden Knights Sweep Avalanche, Advance to Stanley Cup Final

Leading Scorers

1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 21 points, 16 games

2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 18 points, 16 games

T-3. Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 16 points, 13 games

T-3. Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 19 games

T-3. Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 19 games

T-6. Jackson Blake, Carolina Hurricanes: 15 points, 13 games

T-6. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games

T-6. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games

T-6. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 15 points, 13 games

T-6. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres: 15 points, 13 games

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