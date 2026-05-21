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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Odds, Top Scorers, May 21 Schedule cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Odds, Top Scorers, May 21 Schedule

Jonathan Tovell
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The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the Western Conference, as the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens prepare to play in the East. Here's your NHL playoff update.

The Vegas Golden Knights were victorious in the first game of the Western Conference final.

Wednesday's performance against the Colorado Avalanche gives Vegas a win on the road it needed to have a chance to win the series.

Both teams play again on Friday. But first, it's time to get ready for the Eastern Conference final.

The 8-0 Carolina Hurricanes and 8-6 Montreal Canadiens get their third-round series started on Thursday in Raleigh.

TNT, truTV and HBO Max will broadcast all Eastern Conference final games in the United States, while Sportsnet and French-language TVA Sports will show every game in Canada. CBC is expected to carry all the games but Game 6 as it stands.

Here are series updates, Thursday's schedule, odds for the next game from BetMGM and leading scorers in these NHL playoffs.

May 20 NHL Playoff Schedule

Time is listed in eastern time.

Game 1: Montreal at Carolina, Thursday, May 21, 8 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)

The NHL released the schedule for the conference finals. Here's when and where to watch the games.
thehockeynews.comNHL Playoffs 2026 Conference Finals Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To WatchThe NHL released the schedule for the conference finals. Here's when and where to watch the games.

Eastern Conference Final: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)

Game 1 odds on BetMGM: Montreal (2.65/+165), Carolina (1.50/-200)

NHL Playoff Predictions 2026: Will The Hurricanes Or Canadiens Win The East?

Five Ways The Carolina Hurricanes Can Advance To The Stanley Cup Final

Canadiens: The Battle Could Be Won In Net

Western Conference Final: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)

Vegas leads 1-0

Game 1: Vegas 4, Colorado 2

Game 2 odds on BetMGM: Vegas (2.55/+55), Colorado (1.53/-190)

Avalanche Have A Bigger Problem Than Just Missing Cale Makar Vs. Golden Knights

All The Small Things: 3 Takeaways As Golden Knights Beat Avalanche In Game 1

Avalanche Let Game 1 Slip Away In Execution Breakdown Against Vegas

Will Mitch Marner keep his hot streak going, or will Nathan MacKinnon take the spotlight in the Western Conference final? Who could be the top scorers in the East final? Gary Pearson looks closer for BetMGM.
thehockeynews.comWho Will Score The Most Points, Goals In NHL Conference Finals?Will Mitch Marner keep his hot streak going, or will Nathan MacKinnon take the spotlight in the Western Conference final? Who could be the top scorers in the East final? Gary Pearson looks closer for BetMGM.

Leading Scorers

1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 19 points, 13 games

2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 16 points, 13 games

T-3. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games

T-3. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games

T-3. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres: 15 points, 13 games

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