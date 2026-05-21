NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Odds, Top Scorers, May 21 Schedule

The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the Western Conference, as the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens prepare to play in the East. Here's your NHL playoff update.
Wednesday's performance against the Colorado Avalanche gives Vegas a win on the road it needed to have a chance to win the series.
Both teams play again on Friday. But first, it's time to get ready for the Eastern Conference final.
The 8-0 Carolina Hurricanes and 8-6 Montreal Canadiens get their third-round series started on Thursday in Raleigh.
TNT, truTV and HBO Max will broadcast all Eastern Conference final games in the United States, while Sportsnet and French-language TVA Sports will show every game in Canada. CBC is expected to carry all the games but Game 6 as it stands.
Here are series updates, Thursday's schedule, odds for the next game from BetMGM and leading scorers in these NHL playoffs.
May 20 NHL Playoff Schedule
Time is listed in eastern time.
Game 1: Montreal at Carolina, Thursday, May 21, 8 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Eastern Conference Final: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Western Conference Final: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)
Vegas leads 1-0
Game 1: Vegas 4, Colorado 2
Leading Scorers
1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 19 points, 13 games
2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 16 points, 13 games
T-3. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-3. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-3. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres: 15 points, 13 games
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