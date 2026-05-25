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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Odds, Top Scorers, May 25 Schedule cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Odds, Top Scorers, May 25 Schedule

Jonathan Tovell
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The Vegas Golden Knights took a commanding 3-0 series lead against the Colorado Avalanche, while the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens battle on Monday. Here's your NHL playoff update.

The Vegas Golden Knights are one win away from slaying the Colorado Avalanche.

Despite trailing 3-0 after the first period, Vegas scored four unanswered goals and added an empty-netter to win Game 3 by a 5-3 score on Sunday. They now lead 3-0 in the Western Conference final, leaving the Presidents' Trophy-winning Avalanche searching for answers.

Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar returned to the lineup on Sunday, logging a team-high 27:14 of ice time and three shots.

At the other end, Golden Knights star Mitch Marner added two assists to his league-leading playoff points totals.

The Big Show hosts discuss the goaltending battle between the Hurricanes and Canadiens.

As for the Eastern Conference final, the Montreal Canadiens host the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday for the chance to take a 2-1 series lead.

Here are series updates, Monday's schedule, odds for the next game from BetMGM and leading scorers in these NHL playoffs.

May 25 NHL Playoff Schedule

Time is listed in eastern time.

Game 3: Carolina at Montreal, Monday, May 25, 8 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)

The NHL released the schedule for the conference finals. Here's when and where to watch the games.
thehockeynews.comNHL Playoffs 2026 Conference Finals Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To WatchThe NHL released the schedule for the conference finals. Here's when and where to watch the games.

Eastern Conference Final: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)

Series tied 1-1

Game 1: Montreal 6, Carolina 2

Game 2: Montreal 2, Carolina 3

Game 3 odds on BetMGM: Carolina (1.72/-140), Montreal (2.15/+115)

How The Carolina Hurricanes Bounced Back For A Big Game 2 Win

Canadiens Must Be More Aggressive

Nikolaj Ehlers' Game 2 Offensive Outburst Is Why The Hurricanes Signed Him

Western Conference Final: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)

Vegas leads 3-0

Game 1: Vegas 4, Colorado 2

Game 2: Vegas 3, Colorado 1

Game 3: Colorado 3, Vegas 5

Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Colorado (1.85/-118), Vegas (1.98/-102)

To The Wall: 3 Takeaways As Golden Knights 'Show Some Balls' In Game 3 Comeback

Avalanche Blow 3-0 Lead As Knights Come Back To Win 5-3 And Take 3-0 Series Lead

Avalanche Need More From Necas, Nelson And Kadri To Get Back Into Western Conference Finals

Leading Scorers

1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 21 points, 15 games

2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 18 points, 15 games

3. Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens, 16 points, 16 games

T-4. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 15 points, 12 games

T-4. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games

T-4. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games

T-4. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres: 15 points, 13 games

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