NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Odds, Top Scorers, May 25 Schedule

The Vegas Golden Knights took a commanding 3-0 series lead against the Colorado Avalanche, while the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens battle on Monday. Here's your NHL playoff update.
Despite trailing 3-0 after the first period, Vegas scored four unanswered goals and added an empty-netter to win Game 3 by a 5-3 score on Sunday. They now lead 3-0 in the Western Conference final, leaving the Presidents' Trophy-winning Avalanche searching for answers.
Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar returned to the lineup on Sunday, logging a team-high 27:14 of ice time and three shots.
At the other end, Golden Knights star Mitch Marner added two assists to his league-leading playoff points totals.
As for the Eastern Conference final, the Montreal Canadiens host the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday for the chance to take a 2-1 series lead.
Here are series updates, Monday's schedule, odds for the next game from BetMGM and leading scorers in these NHL playoffs.
May 25 NHL Playoff Schedule
Time is listed in eastern time.
Game 3: Carolina at Montreal, Monday, May 25, 8 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Eastern Conference Final: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Series tied 1-1
Game 1: Montreal 6, Carolina 2
Game 2: Montreal 2, Carolina 3
Western Conference Final: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)
Vegas leads 3-0
Game 1: Vegas 4, Colorado 2
Game 2: Vegas 3, Colorado 1
Game 3: Colorado 3, Vegas 5
Leading Scorers
1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 21 points, 15 games
2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 18 points, 15 games
3. Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens, 16 points, 16 games
T-4. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: 15 points, 12 games
T-4. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-4. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 15 points, 11 games
T-4. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres: 15 points, 13 games
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