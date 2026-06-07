NHL Playoffs Tracker: Stanley Cup Final Odds, Latest Stories As Of June 7

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes was an outing like no other in these playoffs. Here are the latest odds, stories and top scorers of the NHL post-season.
While Games 1 and 2 will be hard to forget because of the dramatic comebacks from either team, Game 3 will go down as an instant classic with everything that went down.
Before overtime, there were all sorts of records that were set in Saturday's unforgettable contest between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights.
Mitch Marner's natural hat trick and first-period performance marked the fastest hat trick in a Stanley Cup final (6:10) since Maurice Richard in 1957, and the first time a player scored four points in a period since Frank Foyston in 1919.
Carolina's quick turnaround in the third period was also unbelievable, scoring three goals in just 39 seconds, which is the fastest trio of goals in Stanley Cup final history.
Not to mention, the Hurricanes' overall effort to force overtime despite an early 4-0 deficit, Brandon Bussi replacing Frederik Andersen in the crease, Marner's denied penalty shot attempt, and more.
After that whirlwind Game 3, here are the latest Stanley Cup final odds from BetMGM, new stories and the top scorers of the playoffs.
Next Game
Game 4: Carolina at Vegas, Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)
Vegas leads 2-1
Game 1: Vegas 5, Carolina 4
Game 2: Vegas 3, Carolina 4 (OT)
Game 3: Carolina 4, Vegas 5 (2OT)
Stanley Cup winner odds: Vegas (1.53/-189), Carolina (2.55/+155)
Leading Scorers
1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 28 points, 19 games
2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 20 points, 19 games
T-3. Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 17 points, 16 games
T-3. Brett Howden, Vegas Golden Knights: 17 points, 19 games
T-5. Jackson Blake, Carolina Hurricanes: 16 points, 16 games
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