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NHL Rumor Roundup: Could The Wild Pursue Nikita Kucherov? Sharks Hunting Simon Edvinsson?

NHL Rumor Roundup: Could The Wild Pursue Nikita Kucherov? Sharks Hunting Simon Edvinsson?

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Lyle Richardson
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Nov 10, 2026 3:40 PM

The Minnesota Wild could be among the teams pursuing Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov next summer if they don't re-sign Quinn Hughes, plus it's rumored the San Jose Sharks could have Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson in their sights.

The hockey world is still buzzing about Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov's decision to become a free agent next July. Pundits and fans are speculating about potential destinations for the 33-year-old superstar.

Joe Smith of The Athletic suggested the Minnesota Wild take a run at signing Kucherov next July, assuming defenseman Quinn Hughes doesn't ink an extension beforehand. With almost $46 million in projected cap space for 2027-28, they have the dollars to land a big star next summer.

Smith noted that Wild star Kirill Kaprizov is good friends with Kucherov, claiming that they would love to play together. Having them on the same line would be offensive dynamite, and would offset the sting of losing Hughes to free agency, though it would leave the Wild with a big hole on their blueline.

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Wild general manager Bill Guerin isn't afraid to make big moves. He gutted part of his prospect pipeline to acquire Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks last December, and he's trying to pry center Dylan Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings.

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Guerin is attempting to build a Stanley Cup contender around core players like Kaprizov. Signing Kucherov could keep them in the hunt beyond this season.

On Monday, we looked at reports indicating the Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks were open for business in the trade market as they try to improve their struggling rosters.

The San Jose Sharks are in the same boat. After narrowly missing the playoffs last season, they were considered an up-and-coming Western Conference team alongside the Anaheim Ducks and Utah Mammoth.

The San Jose Sharks addressed their blue line considerably over the summer, but they do have some holes in the long-term future. With the news that Detroit Red Wings defenseman, and pending restricted free agent, Simon Edvinsson would prefer a trade, he would have been the perfect target a little over three months ago. Would it be feasible now that the Sharks have already committed a considerable amount of money toward their defense and what would they have to give up? 
thehockeynews.comWould Simon Edvinsson to the Sharks Make Sense? What Would it Cost?The San Jose Sharks addressed their blue line considerably over the summer, but they do have some holes in the long-term future. With the news that Detroit Red Wings defenseman, and pending restricted free agent, Simon Edvinsson would prefer a trade, he would have been the perfect target a little over three months ago. Would it be feasible now that the Sharks have already committed a considerable amount of money toward their defense and what would they have to give up? 

However, the Sharks recently endured a five-game losing skid and are near the bottom of the conference standings. That’s raised concerns that the season could slip away unless GM Mike Grier does something.

TSN's Chris Johnston reported last Thursday that the Sharks were "big-game hunting", with Grier attempting to acquire Simon Edvinsson from the Detroit Red Wings.

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News noted that Grier made a pitch for Edvinsson, but the Red Wings rejected it. He wondered if the Sharks GM is reluctant to part with young center Michael Misa as part of the deal.

Earlier reports suggested Sharks prospects Filip Bystedt, Igor Chernyshov, and Keaton Verhoeff were "up for grabs," but it was uncertain what combination was offered.

Whether Grier is still focused on Edvinsson or has shifted his sights elsewhere remains to be seen. Despite the offseason additions of Jacob Trouba and Darnell Nurse, he's still trying to shore up his blueline.

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