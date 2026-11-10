NHL Rumor Roundup: Could The Wild Pursue Nikita Kucherov? Sharks Hunting Simon Edvinsson?

Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2026 3:40 PM
The Minnesota Wild could be among the teams pursuing Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov next summer if they don't re-sign Quinn Hughes, plus it's rumored the San Jose Sharks could have Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson in their sights.
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