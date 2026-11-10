NHL Rumor Roundup: Could The Wild Pursue Nikita Kucherov? Sharks Hunting Simon Edvinsson?

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Would Simon Edvinsson to the Sharks Make Sense? What Would it Cost?

The San Jose Sharks addressed their blue line considerably over the summer, but they do have some holes in the long-term future. With the news that Detroit Red Wings defenseman, and pending restricted free agent, Simon Edvinsson would prefer a trade, he would have been the perfect target a little over three months ago. Would it be feasible now that the Sharks have already committed a considerable amount of money toward their defense and what would they have to give up?