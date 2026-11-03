NHL Rumor Roundup: The Latest On Dylan Larkin And Simon Edvinsson

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2026 3:36 PMPublished Nov 3, 2026 3:36 PM
Trade rumors continue to rumble about Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson, but are the Detroit Red Wings any closer to moving either player?
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin and defenseman Simon Edvinsson have dominated the rumor mill in recent weeks; Larkin with his trade request and current holdout, Edvinsson with his contract negotiations and rumored preference for a trade.
Nikita Kucherov's messy breakup with Tampa Bay Lightning management has recently overshadowed the Larkin and Edvinsson sagas, but speculation about the two Red Wings continues.
On Saturday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Larkin could alter his 10-team trade list. He said it's very hard, if not impossible, for some of those clubs, like the Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights, and Colorado Avalanche, to make offers for him.
That's because they lack salary cap space, trade assets, or already have plenty of centers. Friedman believes Larkin might remove some teams from his list and perhaps add some new ones.
That could make hearts flutter in Montreal, where some Canadiens fans attempted to woo Larkin by chanting his name when the Red Wings faced off against the Habs at the Bell Centre on Oct. 10.
TVA Sports’ Nicolas Cloutier recently looked at what it could cost the cap-strapped Canadiens to acquire Larkin if he accepted a trade to Montreal. He felt a package of forwards Alex Newhook and Kirby Dach, defenseman Adam Engstrom, and prospect winger Alexander Zharovsky might work.
The Red Wings could go for that if they get desperate to move Larkin. However, it's a moot point as long as his list consists solely of American teams. It's believed the Minnesota Wild remain his preferred destination.
As for Edvinsson, Red Wings interim GM Shawn Horcoff intends to sign the 23-year-old restricted free agent. Nevertheless, he’s reportedly getting lots of calls about the skilled young blueliner.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman recently reported that the Boston Bruins, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, San Jose Sharks, and Seattle Kraken were among the clubs taking "a long look" at Edvinsson. He claimed the Sharks had had "substantive talks" with the Red Wings, to the point where they made a serious offer that was rejected.
Friedman also stated that the Red Wings asked some of those clubs about their young centers. Perhaps they were interested in Shane Wright or Matthew Wood before both were traded for each other on Sunday.
Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now pointed out that the Sharks have young centers like Michael Misa, Zack Ostapchuk, and Filip Bystedt. He subsequently cited a source claiming that Bystedt, winger Igor Chernyshov, and defenseman Keaton Verhoeff were "up for grabs," but he didn't know what combination was offered.
The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford and Max Bultman spitballed what a potential offer for Edvinsson from the Blues might look like. They suggested that center Dalibor Dvorsky might have to be part of the return.
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