NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest Buzz On The Rangers, Islanders And Devils

The New York Rangers, New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils failed to qualify for the playoffs. That raises questions about what's in store for those three clubs this off-season.
For the first time in NHL history, the New York Rangers, New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils failed to qualify for the post-season in the same year.
The Rangers and Devils were eliminated several weeks ago, prompting plenty of speculation about what roster moves could be in store for the two franchises during the off-season. The Isles were eliminated on Sunday following a 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.
Trade conjecture continues to dog the Rangers. Mollie Walker of the New York Post reported GM Chris Drury's two-year retooling of the roster is expected to continue this summer.
Walker observed the Rangers should have around $33 million in salary-cap room if they trade center Vincent Trocheck and defenseman Braden Schneider. She believes that would leave enough to find a backup goalie to replace the retiring Jonathan Quick, as well as a top-four defenseman, a top-six winger and a fourth-line center.
The return from a Trocheck trade could address one of those needs. Walker also indicated that Drury could peddle defenseman Will Borgen if he doesn't get any suitable offers for Schneider.
Meanwhile, the Devils continue their search for a replacement for Tom Fitzgerald, who was fired as GM last week.
The Devils and the Toronto Maple Leafs have received permission from the Florida Panthers to speak with assistant GM Sunny Mehta. James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now reported a source claimed they're also interested in speaking with Boston Bruins assistant GM Jamie Langenbrunner.
As for the Islanders, Adam Proteau of The Hockey News singled out their anemic offense as the prime factor behind their demise. They were among the bottom third in goals per game, with only three players (Mathew Barzal, Bo Horvat and rookie sensation Matthew Schaefer) tallying more than 42 points.
Proteau observed the Islanders have $14.3 million in projected salary-cap space for 2026-27. If GM Mathieu Darche re-signs captain Anders Lee, they won't have enough to be major buyers in this summer's free-agent market, which could send Darche into the trade market for additional scoring.
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