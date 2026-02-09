NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On Rangers' Trocheck, Canucks' Garland And Leafs' McMann

The New York Rangers trading superstar left winger Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings last week has observers wondering which players they'll put on the trade block next.
Most of the focus has shifted to Vincent Trocheck. Given the limited number of quality centers available in the trade market, the 32-year-old Blueshirt is expected to be targeted by playoff contenders seeking depth at that position.
He carries an affordable $5.625 million average annual value through 2028-29, which could be enticing for teams that prefer not parting with assets for playoff rentals.
The Minnesota Wild were rumored to be interested in Trocheck, but they're not the only club. On Feb. 6, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the Kings attempted to get him as part of the deal with Panarin. However, Trocheck's preference is to remain in the Eastern Conference. He carries a 12-team no-trade list.
Friedman also indicated that the Detroit Red Wings attempted to sign Trocheck when he was a UFA in 2022, but the Rangers beat them to it. RG.org's Marco D'Amico felt the Red Wings might try again, pointing out that they're currently using Andrew Copp as their second-line center.
Provided the Red Wings aren't on Trocheck's no-trade list, they have plenty of cap space to take on his contract for the long term. They also possess sufficient draft picks, prospects and promising young players to use as trade bait to tempt the Rangers.
In Vancouver, meanwhile, speculation persists over which players the Canucks will peddle before the March 6 NHL trade deadline. They have been in sell mode since December, when they shipped superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild. They followed up last month by sending right winger Kiefer Sherwood to the San Jose Sharks.
On Feb. 4, Thomas Drance of The Athletic suggested right wingers Conor Garland and Brock Boeser could be among the forwards under long-term contracts that the Canucks might be willing to move for the right offer. However, he claimed that they're not actively shopping them.
The Province's Paul Chapman also wondered if Garland might be moved by March 6. He noted that the 29-year-old lacks no-trade protection on his current contract, but his new six-year, $36-million deal beginning on July 1 has a full no-movement clause.
Chapman said there are teams that like Garland's physical style, but they apparently aren't fond of his new contract.
Turning to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Bobby McMann remains the player most observers believe would fetch the best return if they become sellers before the deadline.
Friedman reported the Maple Leafs want a first-round pick in return for McMann. However, he indicated that several potential suitors – the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers, Wild and Vegas Golden Knights – traded away their 2026 first-round picks.
The Maple Leafs could end up settling for a second-round pick and perhaps a prospect if they intend to move McMann before the trade deadline.
