Prospect Power Rankings: Pre-World Juniors Edition

Welcome to the wonky Prospect Power Rankings. I say that because most NCAA teams are on holiday break already, so we didn't have a lot of substantial matchups last weekend (and some of the top teams that did play didn't do so well).

With a bunch of elite players already at world junior camp, many of the talents we've been spotlighting here simply aren't playing for their club teams right now.

But we must rank. So for this week, we're going heavy on major junior, since they're still playing games. Don't freak out if your Michigan-based NCAA team isn't here – it's only temporary.

1. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

With a perfect 10-0-0 record of late, the Tigers ascend to the top of the charts. Lemme just say this: if I ran an NHL team, I would do everything in my power to get twins Markus and Liam Ruck (2026) this summer. They're just so hard to play against, and they have skill. Also, big Noah Davidson (2027) is one to watch.

2. University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks (NCAA)

With seven wins in a row, North Dakota is throwing it down in the NCHC. They're one of the top-ranked teams in the nation now, and while they'll be without some world junior players for a bit, they still have top scorer Ben Strinden (NSH) and key defenseman Abram Wiebe (VEG).

3. Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)

The Gamblers are a juggernaut right now, riding an 11-0-0 streak into the weekend. One of the big factors has been undrafted Zach Wooten, who is tied for the team lead with 31 points in 29 games. Incredibly, Green Bay has done this with Maceo Phillips (CGY) and Landon Hafele (2026) at the World Jr. A Challenge, where they helped Team USA to gold.

4. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

It sucks getting cut from a world junior team, but if Marek Vanacker (CHI) and Jake O'Brien (SEA) can channel that disappointment into a revenge tour, watch out. The pair have already been titans in the OHL this season, and now they have more motivation than ever.

5. Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL)

The Sagueneens are still led by Maxim Masse (ANA), who is up to second in league scoring thanks to 16 points in seven December games. But they just made a splash by acquiring defenseman Tomas Lavoie (UTA) from Cape Breton – and he's been hot of late.

6. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

With six straight wins, the Tips are now 9-1-0 in their past 10, which is great since they will continue to miss a number of their best players due to world junior duty. Luckily, defenseman Landon DuPont (2027) is on a five-game point streak, showing off that high upside that nabbed him exceptional status.

7. Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)

Red-hot at 9-1-0 in their past 10, the Eagles got revenge on their maritime neighbors from Moncton this week before trading Lavoie the next day. Center Romain Litalien (2026) is on a six-game point streak that has pushed his season totals up to 30 points in 27 games.

8. Barrie Colts (OHL)

Who is going to step up while all the Colts' big guns are away at the world juniors? We're about to find out. With so much scoring gone, Barrie will need to lock things down, and that means a spotlight on big D-men, such as Evan Passmore (NYR) and Gabriel Eliasson (OTT).

9. Prince George Cougars (WHL)

It's unfortunate that Joshua Ravensbergen (SJ) may get cut from the world junior team since Canada hasn't had this kind of goaltending depth in years, but if he doesn't make it, he can help the Cougars continue to roll. They're 8-2-0 in their past 10 games.

10. Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)

One of the top teams in the league all year, the Phantoms have been led by Cooper Simpson (BOS) up front. He's cruising with 37 points through 28 games. In net, Youngstown may have one of the top tenders in the 2026 draft with Tobias Trejbal. The Czech national is nearly 6-foot-4 and has a minuscule 2.09 goals-against average.

11. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

Even with Caleb Desnoyers (UTA) preoccupied with world junior duty, the Wildcats are an elite bunch. They're 8-1-1 in their past 10, Rudy Guimond (DET) has a league-best .927 save percentage, and rookie blueliner Tommy Bleyl (2026) is up to 36 points in 31 games.

12. Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL)

While the Hounds are missing Brady Martin (NSH) to world junior duty right now, trade acquisition Colin Fitzgerald (2026) is starting to heat up with 10 points in nine games since joining the squad. Meanwhile, defenseman Callum Croskery (2026) has four points in nine games since returning from a pre-season wrist injury.

13. Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

One of the most incredible things about the Wheaties this year is that one of their youngest has been their offensive leader: Jaxon Jacobson (2027) is up to 41 points through 26 games. Meanwhile, Giorgos Pantelas (2026) has been a nice two-way presence on the blueline.

14. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

The Spitfires are still atop the Western Conference, but they have company now. Ethan Belchetz (2026) and Jack Nesbitt (PHI) are still averaging a little more than a point per game, which will be key with Liam Greentree (LA) at the world juniors for Team Canada.

15. Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL)

Led by Brent Solomon (DET) up front, the Stampede are tops in the USHL's Western Conference and have gone 7-3-0 in their past 10 games. Solomon has 26 points in 23 games, having missed some USHL duty while helping Team USA win gold at the World Jr. A Challenge.

