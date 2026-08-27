The Best Late-Round Steals In Recent NHL Draft History

The best teams in the NHL are able to identify talent on the second day of the NHL draft each year. With some of the league's top stars being selected beyond the fourth round, Jim Parsons breaks down some of the best late-round selections in recent memory.
There have been some golden finds in the later rounds of the NHL Draft over the years.
A list of some of the best over the past 20 seasons proves superstars can be found on day two, when several other teams have passed on them time and time again.
That grouping of names includes players like Jaccob Slavin, Zach Hyman, Juuse Saros, Troy Terry, Gustav Forsling, Devon Toews and MacKenzie Weegar, among others. It's easy to envision a world where a core of late-round players could create a Stanley Cup contender.
Let's take a look at a few of the most notable players that have been selected beyond the fourth round, tiering them out based on those who have already established themselves as NHL stars, players that are on the rise, and intriguing long-term projects.
The Established Stars:
Kirill Kaprizov, Left Wing, Minnesota Wild
2015 5th Round, 135th Overall
Kirill Kaprizov is undoubtedly the biggest star on this list. What’s ironic is that the Minnesota Wild did not enter the 2015 NHL Draft with a fifth-round selection. They had traded their original fifth-rounder to the Columbus Blue Jackets months prior.
During the draft, the Boston Bruins wanted to move some of their late-round capital. Minnesota traded away their future 2016 fifth-round pick to Boston in exchange for the 135th pick.
Why did Kaprizov get brushed over for so long? Concerns about whether a KHL star would ever cross the Atlantic pushed him down draft boards, and it took six years before he finally arrived.
When he did, he made everyone look silly. He scored 27 goals and 51 points in 55 games as a rookie. He was the unanimous Calder winner. He followed that up with a 47-goal, 108-point season.
Jesper Bratt, Left Wing, New Jersey Devils
2016 6th Round, 162nd Overall
Jesper Bratt was the lowest-drafted teenager to make the NHL in over two decades when he debuted in 2017, straight out of junior hockey in Sweden with almost no fanfare.
He spent several seasons as a solid complementary piece before exploding into a legitimate offensive engine, now a point-per-game player and All-Star who does damage at even strength and on the power play.
What makes Bratt's rise notable is that he did it on some genuinely thin New Jersey Devils rosters. His production wasn't propped up by elite linemates, which speaks to real, self-generated offensive skill from a 162nd overall pick.
Promising Prospects:
Florian Xhekaj, Left Wing, Montreal Canadiens
2023 4th Round, 101st Overall
Montreal Canadiens forward prospect Florian Xhekaj has made significant strides since the team selected him in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Draft.
His continued development earned him a brief NHL call-up during the 2025-26 season, and with another strong off-season under his belt, Xhekaj could have a legitimate opportunity to stick with Montreal on a more permanent basis this season.
He’s a long way away from becoming the next Canadiens superstar, but he’s trending in the right direction.
Devon Levi, Goaltender - Edmonton Oilers
2020 7th Round, 212th Overall (via FLA)
This is going to be the season that determines if goaltender Devon Levi has what it takes to become an NHL starter. Before been traded to the Edmonton OIlers by the Buffalo Sabres, Levi was drafted in 2020 by the Florida Panthers.
The 24-year-old never established a role with the Sabres, appearing in just 39 NHL games, primarily spending time with the AHL-affiliated Rochester Americans where he developed into a starter at that level.
He’ll be competing with Tristan Jarry and Frederik Andersen for a spot on the Oilers roster and the expectation is that he’ll get a fair shot. His numbers in the NHL so far aren’t stellar, but a good season will suggest he’s got a bright future.
Jackson Blake, Right Wing - Carolina Hurricanes
2021 4th Round, 109th Overall
Pick No. 109 by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2021, Jackson Blake has already shown signs he’s going to be a game-changer.
He was an integral piece during the Hurricanes’ championship run last season, finishing with 20 points in 19 playoff games. Blake was a key member on Carolina's line with Taylor Hall and Logan Stankoven that became a matchup nightmare for every opponent they came up against.
He was an NCAA standout who quickly transitioned into a promising NHL winger. The Hurricanes quickly locked him up to an eight-year deal worth $5.1 million per season, which may quickly develop into one of the most
The Recent Unknowns:
Gabe Smith, Center - Utah Mammoth
2024 4th Round, 103rd Overall
Gabe Smith hasn’t played a game in the NHL yet, but the former fourth-round pick in 2024 by the Utah Mammoth looks like he’s got a ton of potential. The Athletic’s Corey Pronman ranked him the NHL’s 84th best prospect at the age of 23 or under.
Pronman wrote, “Smith is a big forward who can play center or wing and was an important part of a top Moncton team, including being the QMJHL playoffs MVP. He's a massive forward who plays the body frequently and lives in the high-traffic areas.
"He has good hands and can make skilled plays, but he isn't the most natural playmaker and his offense will come in a more basic, direct way. He skates alright for his size. He's not a burner, but he'll be able to get around OK. He projects as a middle-six forward, potentially a 3C.”
Sandis Vilmanis, Left Wing - Florida Panthers
2022 5th Round, 157th Overall
There is a way to go before we know what Sandis Vilmanis is with the Panthers, but the small sample size offered hope this could be an impactful player at the NHL level. In 19 games played in 2025-26, he scored three goals and had five points.
He has also impressed in both the AHL and with Latvia’s senior team at the 2026 Olympics. Vilmanis is a fast, competitive winger who contributes at both ends of the ice. He wins puck battles and creates chances.
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