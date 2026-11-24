What The NHL's U.S. Thanksgiving Checkpoint Teaches Us About The 2026-27 Season
Nov 24, 2026 10:56 PMPublished Nov 24, 2026 10:56 PM
Updated Nov 24, 2026 10:57 PM
U.S. Thanksgiving has traditionally served as a measuring stick for where each NHL team's competitive outlook for the season stands. Could this year be an outlier?
There are multiple checkpoints throughout each NHL season where teams assess their competitive hopes, and U.S. Thanksgiving is traditionally a very important one.
Every team has just recently passed the first quarter of the regular season, and there's still a ton of hockey to be played. But as history shows, this point in the calendar typically dictates a lot of what we'll see throughout the rest of the year.
So what makes U.S. Thanksgiving such an important part of the NHL calendar?
Over the past five seasons, 11 of the 16 teams who qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs were in post-season positions at American Thanksgiving.
Related stories
Going back even further, an average of 12.28 teams in playoff spots at this benchmark since the 2005-06 season have ended up in the post-season (excluding the 2012-13 lockout, along with the shortened 2020 and 2021 seasons.
That's a nearly 20-year sample size with almost 77 percent accuracy.
That means teams like the Carolina Hurricanes, Minnesota Wild, Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators, who lead each division and all have point percentages above .700, are essentially safe as playoff contenders.
That safety list should probably also include historically high-end teams who have banked points early on in weaker divisions like the Vegas Golden Knights and the New Jersey Devils.
That's six, but if history has told us that's typically half of the teams in playoff spots at this time of the season, which others stand out?
The Central and Atlantic divisions have come as difficult as advertised, which makes that answer complicated. As of Nov. 24, five points separate the second and seventh-place spots in the Central, while six points separate first and fifth in the Atlantic.
Uncertainty In The Western Conference
It's hard to imagine a world where the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars aren't in the playoffs, but injuries to superstars Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon could potentially derail the former's season. If an extension isn't signed right on Jan. 1, the noise around Jason Robertson and the Stars could impact their outlook as well.
Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators have made things interesting behind them, and you can't count out the Utah Mammoth. The Winnipeg Jets haven't gone out quietly, either, despite trading away Connor Hellebuyck. If anything is for sure, it's that there's a ton of uncertainty within the West.
Where Things Stand In The Eastern Conference
As for the Atlantic, the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning have shown they could be on a collision course for a first-round rematch. However, the Boston Bruins' incredibly hot start might keep them in the playoff conversation even if they fail to maintain their winning pace.
The Florida Panthers are surely going to make their move as Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand near returns. And how can you possibly rule out the Buffalo Sabres after last season's run?
Scheduling Implications
For teams on the fringe, the new 84-game schedule could end up playing a pivotal role in defining their post-season hopes. After all, last season the gap between the final Wild Card spot in each conference and the closest teams that missed out was four points, so this two-game addition could have major implications on the playoff picture.
But which teams will it benefit the most?
The American Thanksgiving benchmark is not a kind one for a team like the Toronto Maple Leafs. They have a worse points percentage (.404) through this point in the calendar than last year's iteration did (.500), and even that team finished with the fifth-worst record in the league. A nine-game winless streak will do that to you.
However, even if the playoffs are well out of sight later this season, these extra two games provide an opportunity for the Maple Leafs to pick up some wins in garbage time and hurt the lottery odds for whichever team ends up keeping their 2027 first-round pick.
Famously, the Sabres found themselves at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings at American Thanksgiving before going on a historic run that resulted in an Atlantic division title. Sitting near the bottom of the standings yet again, every opportunity to earn two points will matter for them.
As much as this holiday has traditionally told us a lot about what we can expect from the rest of the NHL season, there's clearly a ton of unfinished storylines. This season has the potential to be an outlier with how tight things are, which should make for some exciting hockey to come.
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy