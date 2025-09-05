34 Days Until Opening Night: Bruins' History Of Number 34

The Boston Bruins will kick off their 2025-26 regular season against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 8. With this, the Bruins are now 34 days away from their first game of the season.

Let's take a look at all 15 players who have worn No. 34 in Bruins history.

Mike Gillis, LW (1982-83)

Mike Gillis was the first Bruins player to wear No. 34 in franchise history, as he did in 1982-83. In four seasons with the Bruins, he recorded 17 goals, 41 points, and a plus-2 rating. He also wore No. 14 and No. 22 while as a member of the Bruins.

Geoff Courtnall, LW (1983-84)

During his rookie season with the Bruins in 1983-84, Geoff Courtnall wore No. 34. He later sported No. 32 and No. 14 for the Bruins as well. In 259 games over five seasons with Boston, he had 78 goals and 159 points.

Doug Kostynski, (1983-84)

Doug Kostynski sported No. 34 for the Bruins during the 1983-84 season. He then changed to No. 25 in the following campaign. In 15 games with the Bruins, he recorded three goals and an assist.

Dave Reid, LW (1983-84)

Dave Reid also wore No. 34 with Boston when called up to their NHL roster in 1983-84. He also wore No. 36 and No. 17 during his time with the Bruins. In 10 seasons with the Bruins over two stints, he recorded 89 goals and 181 points.

Brian Curran, D (1983-84 to 1985-86)

Defenseman Brian Curran wore No. 34 for the Bruins from 1983-84 to 1985-86. In 115 games with the Bruins over that span, he posted thre goals, 10 points, and 407 penalty minutes.

Paul Boutilier, D (1986-87)

Paul Boutilier was the next Bruin to wear No. 34, as he did during the 1986-87 season. In 52 games for the Bruins that campaign, he recorded five goals and 14 points.

Lyndon Byers, RW (1987-88 to 1991-92)

Lyndon Byers wore No. 12, No. 8, and No. 33 with the Bruins before sporting No. 34 from 1987-88 to 1991-92. In 279 games over nine seasons with the Bruins, he recorded 24 goals, 66 points, and 959 penalty minutes.

Byers passed away on July 4, 2025 at the age of 61.

David Shaw, D (1992-93 to 1994-95)

David Shaw was the next Bruins player to wear No. 34 for the Bruins. In 176 games over three seasons with the Original Six club, he recorded 14 goals, 41 points, and 229 penalty minutes.

Rick Zombo, D (1995-96)

The next Bruins player to sport No. 34 was defenseman Rick Zombo in 1995-96. In 67 games with the Bruins that season, he had four goals and 14 points. This would be his last season in the NHL.

Bob Beers, D (1996-97)

When Bob Beers returned to the Bruins for the 1996-97 season, he sported No. 34. During his first stint with the Bruins from 1989-90 to 1991-92, he wore No. 43 and then No. 22. In 77 games with the Bruins over four years and two stints, he recorded three goals and 14 points.

Byron Dafoe, G (1997-98 to 2001-02)

Byroe Dafoe sported No. 34 throughout his entire five-year stint with the Bruins. In 283 games with the Bruins, he had a 132-104-40 record, a .911 save percentage, and a 2.30 goals-against average. He also won the Seventh Player Award for the Bruins in 1999.

Bryan Berard, D (2002-03)

Bryan Berard wore No. 34 for the Bruins during the 2002-03 season. In 80 games with the Bruins that campaign, he posted 10 goals, 28 assists, and 38 points. This would be his lone year as a Bruin, as he joined the Chicago Blackhawks the next season.

Shane Hnidy, D (2007-08 to 2008-09 & 2010-11)

Shane Hnidy wore No. 34 during each of his two stints with the Bruins. In 111 games over three seasons with Boston, he recorded four goals, 17 points, and 132 hits.

Carl Soderberg, C (2012-13 to 2014-15)

Carl Soderberg wore No. 34 throughout his entire three-year stint with the Bruins. He proved to be a solid third-line center while with Boston, as he posted 29 goals, 65 assists, 94 points, and a plus-12 rating in 161 games. His time with the Bruins ended when he signed with the Colorado Avalanche during the 2015 NHL off-season.

Paul Carey, C (2018-19)

The most recent Bruins player to wear No. 34 was forward Paul Carey during the 2018-19 season. During his second and final season with the Bruins in 2019-20, he switched to No. 28. In three games with the Bruins over two seasons, he recorded one block and three shots.

