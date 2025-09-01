37 Days Until Opening Night: Bruins' History Of Number 37

The Boston Bruins are now just 37 days from their season opener against the Washington Capitals. With this, hockey season is certainly getting closer.

With the start of the Bruins' regular-season being in 37 days, let's take a look at each player who has worn No. 37 for the Original Six club. There is obviously one player who Bruins fans immediately think of when they hear No. 37, but they have had a total of 14 players wear it in their history.

Dave Pasin, RW (1985-86)

Dave Pasin was the first player in Bruins history to wear No. 37, as he did during the 1985-86 season. This would be the 1984 first-round pick's only season with the Bruins. In 71 games with the Bruins that campaign, he scored 18 goals and, coincidentally, recorded 37 points.

Paul Beraldo, RW (1987-88)

Paul Beraldo was the next Bruins player to wear No. 37 for Boston, as he did during the 1987-88 season. In three games for the Bruins that year, he recorded zero points and a minus-3 rating. He later switched to No. 30 for the 1988-89 season, which would be his final season in Boston and the NHL.

Alain Cote, D (1987-88)

Alain Cote also sported No. 37 for the Bruins during the 1987-88 season. In two games for Boston that season, he posted zero points and a minus-1 rating. This was the third of four numbers Cote wore while with the Bruins, as he also sported No. 26, No. 40, and No. 33 in his four-year stint with the club.

Moe Lemay, LW (1987-88)

Moe Lemay also wore No. 37 for the Bruins during the 1987-88 season after starting the year with the Edmonton Oilers. In two games for the Bruins that campaign, he recorded zero points and a minus-2 rating. During the 1988-89 season with Boston, he wore No. 36.

Lemay passed away on Oct. 18, 2024 at the age of 62.

Paul Guay, RW (1988-89)

The next Bruins player to wear No. 37 for the Bruins was Paul Guay. He did so during the 1988-89 season, where he posted two assists in five games. This would be his only season with the Bruins, and he played his final NHL season in 1990-91 with the New York Islanders.

Lou Crawford, LW (1989-90)

Forward Lou Crawford wore No. 37 for the Bruins during the 1989-90 season. In seven games with Boston that season, he posted zero points, 20 penalty minutes, and a plus-1 rating. The next time he played at the NHL level with the Bruins was in the 1991-92 season, where he wore No. 39.

Wes Walz, C (1989-90)

Wes Waltz also wore No. 37 for the Bruins during the 1989-90 season. However, he only appeared in two games that season with the Bruins, posting one goal and one assist. He then changed to No. 13 and sported the number for the rest of his three-year stint with the Bruins. In 73 games with Boston, he had nine goals and 21 points.

Ralph Barahona, C (1990-91 to 1991-92)

Ralph Barahona wore No. 37 for the entirety of his two-year stint with the Bruins. In six games with Boston from 1990-91 to 1991-92, the California native recorded two goals, four points, and a plus-3 rating.

Dominic Lavoie, D (1992-93)

Dominic Lavoie was the next Bruins player to wear No. 37. He did so during the 1992-93 season, where he recorded zero points and a minus-1 rating. He then played his final NHL season with the Los Angeles Kings in 1993-94.

Vincent Riendeau, G (1994-95)

Vincent Riendeau wore No. 37 next for the Bruins. In 11 games with the Bruins during the 1994-95 season, he recorded a 3-6-1 record, a .878 goals-against average, and a 2.86 goals-against average. This would be the 5-foot-10 goalie's final season in the NHL.

Clayton Beddoes, C (1995-96 to 1996-97)

Clayton Beddoes was the next Bruins player to wear No. 37. In 60 games for the Bruins from 1995-96 to 1996-97, he posted two goals, eight assists, and 10 points.

Mattias Timander, D (1997-98 to 1999-00)

After wearing No. 47 during his rookie year in 1996-97 with the Bruins, Timmander switched to No. 37 for his final three seasons with the Black and Gold. In 146 games with the Bruins, he posted two goals and 25 points.

Lee Goren, RW (2000-01 & 2002-03)

Lee Goren was the next Bruin to wear No. 37, as he did during the 2000-01 season and the 2002-03 season. In 35 games with the Bruins, he recorde four goals, one assist, and a minus-5 rating.

Patrice Bergeron, C (2003-04 to 2022-23)

Saving the best for last, Patrice Bergeron, of course, wore No. 37 throughout his entire 19-year career for the Bruins. He put together a Hall of Fame-worthy career with the Bruins, as he won the Selke Trophy an NHL record six times. He was also a three-time All-Star and played a massive role in the Bruins' 2011 Stanley Cup championship.

In 1,294 games with the Bruins, Bergeron recorded 427 goals, 613 assists, 1,040 points, and a plus-289 rating. He was also the Bruins' captain during his final three seasons with the club. Given all of his contributions, No. 37 will undoubtedly be retired by the Bruins in the future.

