38 Days Until Opening Night: Bruins' History Of Number 38

The Boston Bruins are now 38 days away from their 2025-26 season opener against the Washington Capitals. With this, hockey season is undoubtedly starting to get very closer.

With the Bruins being 38 games away from the start of the regular-season, let's take a look at each player who wore No. 38 for the franchise. In total, there have been 13 players who have sported the number for the Original Six club.

Kraig Nienhuis, LW (1985-86 to 1987-88)

The first player to wear No. 38 for the Bruins was Kraig Nienhuis, as he did from 1985-86 to 1987-88. In 87 games with the Bruins over three seasons, the winger recorded 20 goals and 36 points. This included setting career highs with 16 goals, 14 assists, and 30 points in 70 games for Boston in 1985-86. However, he only played in 17 games across his final two seasons with Boston.

Wade Campbell, D (1986-87 to 1987-88)

Wade Campbell also wore No. 38 for the Bruins during the 1986-87 and 1987-88 when called up to Boston's roster. In 28 games over three seasons with the Bruins, the left-shot defenseman recorded four assists, 60 penalty minutes, and a plus-1 rating.

Greg Hawgood, D (1988-89 to 1989-90)

Defenseman Greg Hawgood sported No. 38 for the Bruins during the 1988-89 and 1989-90 seasons. Overall, he put together some solid numbers from the point during his time with the Bruins, as he recorded 27 goals, 51 assists, and 78 points in 134 games. This included recording 16 goals and 40 points in 56 games for Boston in 1988-89.

Vladimir Ruzicka, LW/C (1990-91 to 1992-93)

Vladimir Ruzicka wore No. 38 for the Bruins from 1990-91 to 1992-93. In 166 games with the Bruins over that span, he recorded 66 goals, 66 assists, and 132 points. This included setting career highs with 39 goals, 36 assists, and 75 points in 77 games with Boston in 1991-92. He played his final NHL season in 1993-94 with the Ottawa Senators.

Jon Rohloff, D (1994-95 to 1996-97)

The next Bruins player to wear No. 38 for Boston was defenseman Jon Rofloff. In 150 games over three seasons with the Bruins, he recorded seven goals, 25 assists, and 32 points. Following the 1996-97 season with Boston, he did not play at the NHL level again.

Chris Taylor, C (1998-99)

Chris Taylor wore No. 38 with the Bruins during the 1998-99 season. In 37 games with the Bruins that campaign, he posted three goals, five assists, and eight points. He also wore No. 50 during his lone season in Boston.

Dave Andreychuk, LW (1999-00)

Hockey Hall of Famer Dave Andreychuk wore No. 38 for the Bruins during the 1999-00 season. In 63 games with the Bruins that campaign, he recorded 19 goals and 33 points. His time with the Bruins ended later that campaign when he was traded to the Colorado Avalanche with legend Ray Bourque.

Jay Henderson, LW (2000-01)

During his final season with the Bruins in 2000-01, Jay Henderson wore No. 38. In 13 games with the Bruins that campaign, he recorded zero points, 26 penalty minutes, and a minus-1 rating. During his two previous seasons with the Bruins, he wore No. 51.

Dave Scatchard, C (2005-06)

Dave Scatchard was the next player to wear No. 38 for the Bruins, as he did during the 2005-06 season. In 16 games for the Bruins that season, he recorded four goals and 10 points. His time with the Bruins ended early that campaign, as he was traded to the Phoenix Coyotes.

Bobby Allen, D (2006-07 to 2007-08)

The next Bruins player to wear No. 38 for the Bruins was defenseman Bobby Allen. In 51 games with the Bruins over that span, the Weymouth, Massachusetts native recorded three assists, 12 penalty minutes, and a minus-3 rating.

Jordan Caron, RW (2010-11 to 2014-15)

After being selected by the Bruins in the first round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Jordan Caron wore No. 38 for the Bruins from 2010-11 to 2014-15. In 134 games over five seasons with the Bruins, he recorded 12 goals, 16 assists, 28 points, and a minus-5 rating. His time with the Bruins ended when he was traded to the Avalanche during the 2014-15 season.

Jesper Froden, RW (2021-22)

Jesper Froden wore No. 38 for the Bruins during the 2021-22 season. In seven games with the Bruins that campaign, he posted one goal and eight hits. He played his final NHL season in 2022-23 with the Seattle Kraken.

Patrick Brown, C/RW (2023-24 to Present)

Patrick Brown currently wears No. 38 for the Bruins. He is entering his third season with the Bruins after re-signing with the club on a one-year deal back in May. In 26 games for Boston over two seasons thus far, he has recorded two assists, 71 hits, and a minus-5 rating. The Michigan native has spent most of his time with the organization with the Providence Bruins, where he is currently their captain.

