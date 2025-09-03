35 Days Until Opening Night: Bruins' History Of Number 35

The Boston Bruins will kick off their 2025-26 season on Oct. 8 against the Washington Capitals. With this, we are now only 35 days away from the Bruins getting back to regular-season hockey. This is very exciting news.

With the Bruins now being 35 days from the first game of the season, let's take a look at all nine players who have worn No. 35 for the Bruins in franchise history.

Cleon Daskalakis, G (1984-85 to 1986-87)

The first Bruin to wear No. 35 in franchise history was goaltender Cleon Daskalakis. The 5-foot-9 goaltender sported the number during his entire three-year stint with the Bruins from 1984-85 to 1986-87. In 12 games with the Bruins over that span, the Massachusetts native recorded a 3-4-1 record, a .839 save percentage, and a 4.86 goals-against average.

Following the 1986-87 season, Daskalakis did not play again at the NHL level. However, he did play for multiple minor-league teams following his time with the Bruins before spending his final professional overseas in Finland with Jokerit in 1988-89.

Greg Hawgood, D (1987-88)

During his rookie season with the Bruins in 1987-88, defenseman Greg Hawgood wore No. 35 for the Original Six club. During that campaign, he played in just one game for Boston, where he recorded one shot. Following his rookie season, Hawgood wore No. 40 and then No. 38 for the Bruins. In 134 games with the Bruins, he recorded 27 goals, 51 assists, 78 points, and a plus-15 rating.

After his three-year stint with the Bruins, Hawgood played for multiple teams until his final NHL season with the Dallas Stars in 2001-02. In 474 career games over 12 NHL seasons, he recorded 60 goals, 164 assists, and 224 points.

Andy Moog, G (1987-88 to 1992-93)

Andy Moog is certainly a memorable player who wore No. 35 for the Bruins. He did so during the entirety of his six-year stint with the Bruins. In 261 games with the Bruins, he recorded a 136-75-36 record, a .886 save percentage, and a 3.08 goals-against average. He also won the William M. Jennings Trophy as a Bruin in 1989-90 and made the NHL All-Star Game in 1990-91 while with Boston.

Following his time with the Bruins, Moog went on to play four seasons with the Stars, where he was an All-Star in 1996-97. The three-time Stanley Cup winner then played his final NHL season with the Montreal Canadiens in 1997-98.

Robbie Tallas, G (1995-96 to 1999-00)

Robbie Tallas was the next Bruin to sport No. 35, as he did from 1995-96 to 1999-00. In 87 games with the Bruins over five seasons, he posted a 26-35-10 record, a .894 save percentage, and a 2.85 goals-against average.

Following his time with the Bruins, Tallas played his final NHL season with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2000-01. In 12 games that season for Chicago, he had a 2-7-0 record, a .868 save percentage, and a 3.35 goals-against average.

Peteris Skudra, G (2000-01)

Peteris Skudra wore No. 35 for the Bruins during his one season with the team in 2000-01. In 25 games that campaign for Boston, he had a 6-12-1 record, a .879 goals-against average, and a 3.33 goals-against average.

After his time with the Bruins ended, Skudra played his final two NHL seasons with the Vancouver Canucks from 2001-02 to 2002-03.

Philippe Sauve, G (2006-07)

Philippe Sauve wore No. 35 for the Bruins, but it was for a very short time. The Buffalo, New York native played in just two games for the Bruins that season, where he had a .826 save percentage and a 5.80 goals-against average. This would be the last time Sauve played at the NHL level.

Manny Fernandez, G (2007-08 & 2008-09)

Manny Fernandez spent the final two seasons of his NHL career with the Bruins in 2007-08 and 2008-09. In 32 games with the Bruins over that span, he had an 18-10-3 record, a .902 save percentage, and a 2.76 goals-against average. He also won the William M. Jennings Trophy with Tim Thomas in 2008-09.

Anton Khudobin, G (2011-12 to 2012-13 & 2016-17 to 2017-18)

Anton Khudobin wore No. 35 during both of his stints with the Bruins. In 62 games with the Bruins, he had a 33-16-9 record, a .914 save percentage, and a 2.50 goals-against average. Overall, he proved to be a very solid backup for the Bruins during both of stints in Boston.

Khudobin last played at the NHL level in 2022-23 and officially announced his retirement from professional hockey this summer.

Linus Ullmark, G (2021-22 to 2023-24)

Linus Ullmark sported No. 35 over his three-year stint with the Bruins from 2021-22 to 2023-24. He undoubtedly was a star for the Bruins, as he had an 88-26-10 record, a .924 save percentage, and a 2.28 goals-against average. He also won the Vezina Trophy and William M. Jennings Trophy in 2022-23 with the Bruins.

Ullmark is currently playing for the Ottawa Senators, and the Bruins certainly are missing him right now.

