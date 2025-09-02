36 Days Until Opening Night: Bruins' History Of Number 36

In 36 days, the Boston Bruins will kick off their 2025-26 season against the Washington Capitals. With this, let's take a look at all 12 players who have worn No. 36 for the Bruins in franchise history.

Dave Reid, LW (1984-85 to 1987-88)

The first Bruins player in franchise history to wear No. 36 was Dave Reid, doing so from 1984-85 to 1987-88. This was the second of three numbers Reid wore during his time with the Bruins, as he sported No. 34 during his rookie year in 1983-84 and then No. 17 when returned to Boston in 1991-92. In 387 games over 10 seasons and two stints with the Bruins, he posted 89 goals, 181 points, and a plus-50 rating.

Moe Lemay, LW (1987-88 to 1988-89)

Moe Lemay wore No. 36 for the Bruins during the 1987-88 and 1988-89 seasons. In `14 games with the Bruins over two seasons, he recorded zero points, 23 penalty minutes, and a minus-7 rating.

Lemay passed away on Oct. 18, 2024 at the age of 62.

Mike Stevens, LW (1987-88)

Mike Stevens also wore No. 36 for the Bruins during the 1987-88 season when called up to their NHL roster. In seven games with the Bruins that season, he recorded one assist and nine penalty minutes. This would be his only season as a member of the Bruins.

Ron Flockhart, C (1988-89)

Ron Flockhart sported No. 36 for the Bruins during his brief stay with the club in 1988-89. In four games with the Bruins that campaign, he recorded zero points and a minus-3 rating. This would his final season at the NHL level.

Brian Propp, LW (1989-90)

Brian Propp wore No. 36 for the Bruins during the 1989-90 season after being acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers. In 14 games with the Bruins, the five-time All-Star recorded three goals, 12 points, and a plus-2 rating. From there, he spent his final three seasons with the Minnesota North Stars and then the Hartford Whalers.

Jim Wiemer, D (1990-91 to 1993-94)

The next player to wear No. 36 for the Bruins was defenseman Jim Wiemer. This was after he wore No. 30 during his first season with the Bruins in 1989-90. In 201 games over five seasons with the Original Six club, he posted 11 goals, 47 assists, 58 points, and a plus-22 rating.

John Gruden, D (1994-95 to 1995-96)

Defenseman John Gruden was the next player to wear No. 36 for the Bruins, as he did during the 1994-95 and 1995-96 seasons. This was after he wore No. 29 for the Bruins during the 1993-94 season. In 59 games with the Bruins over three years, he posted seven assists and a minus-3 rating.

Jeff Odgers, RW (1996-97)

The next Bruins player to sport No. 36 was forward Jeff Odgers during the 1996-97 season. In 80 games for the Bruins that campaign, he posted seven goals, 15 points, and a whopping 197 penalty minutes. His time with the Bruins ended when he signed with the Colorado Avalanche during the 1997 NHL off-season.

Grant Ledyard, D (1997-98 to 1998-99)

Grant Ledyard wore No. 36 for the Bruins during the 1997-98 and 1998-99 seasons. In 69 games for the Bruins over two years, he posted six goals and 21 points.

Ivan Huml, LW (2001-02 to 2003-04)

Ivan Huml was the next Bruins player to wear No. 36. The 2000 second-round pick appeared in 49 games with the Bruins from 2001-02 to 2003-04, where he posted six goals, 12 assists, 18 points, and a plus-2 rating. He never played at the NHL level again following the 2003-04 season.

Marty Reasoner, C (2005-06)

Marty Reason wore No. 36 during his brief time as a member of the Bruins. The 6-foot-1 center appeared in 19 games with the Bruins during the 2005-06 season after being acquired in the deal that sent Sergei Samsonov to the Edmonton Oilers. Reasoner then returned to the Oilers during the 2006 off-season after signing a two-year deal with the club in free agency.

Zach Rinaldo, LW (2015-16)

The most recent player to wear No. 36 for the Bruins was Zac Rinaldo. The gritty forward appeared in 52 games for the Bruins during the 2015-16 season, where he posted one goal, three points, and 83 penalty minutes. He then spent the 2016-17 season entirely in the AHL with the Providence Bruins before signing with the Arizona Coyotes during the 2017 NHL off-season.

