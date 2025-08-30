Don't look now, but the Boston Bruins are now only 39 days away from their season opener against the Washington Capitals. With this, the Bruins are a little over a month away from getting back to regular-season hockey.

Now that the Bruins are 39 days away from their 2025-26 season opener, let's take a look at the 11 players who have wore No. 39 for the Original Six club in their history.

Greg Johnston, RW (1985-86 to 1989-90)

The first player in Bruins history to wear No. 39 was forward Greg Johnson. The Barrie, Ontario native sported the number from the 1985-86 season to the 1989-90 season. Before then, he wore both No. 33 and No. 29 for the Bruins. In 183 games over six seasons with Boston, he recorded 26 goals, 54 points, and 119 penalty minutes.

Norm Foster, G (1990-91)

Goaltender Norm Foster would be the next Bruin to wear No. 39, as he did during the 1990-91 season. In three games with the Bruins that campaign, he posted a 2-1-0 record, a 4.57 goals-against average, and a .829 save percentage. Following his lone campaign with the Bruins, he played his final NHL season in 1991-92 with the Edmonton Oilers.

Lou Crawford, LW (1991-92)

Lou Crawford was the next Bruins player to sport No. 39, as he did during the 1991-92 season. In 19 games for the Bruins that campaign, he recorded two goals, one assist, and a minus-6 rating. He also played in seven games for the Bruins during the 1989-90 season, but wore No. 37 that year.

Matt Glennon, LW (1991-92)

Matt Glennon also wore No. 39 for the Bruins during the 1991-92 season. In three games for the Bruins that campaign, he posted zero points, two penalty minutes, and two shots. This would be the only season where the Hull, Massachusetts native played at the NHL level.

John Blue, G (1992-93 to 1993-94)

John Blue was the next Bruin to sport No. 39, as he did during the 1992-93 and 1993-94 seasons for Boston. In 41 games with the Bruins over two seasons, the 5-foot-10 goaltender recorded a 14-16-7 record, a .889 save percentage, and a 2.94 goals-against average. He later played his final NHL season with the Buffalo Sabres in 1995-96.

Scott Bailey, G (1995-96 to 1996-97)

Scott Bailey wore No. 39 for the Bruins during the 1995-96 and 1996-97 seasons. In 19 games with Boston over those two years, he recorded a 6-6-2 record, a .876 goals-against average, and a 3.42 goals-against average. This would be his only experience at the NHL level.

Joel Prpic, C (1997-98 & 1999-00)

Joel Prpic was the next Bruins player to wear No. 39, as he did during the 1997-98 season and then the 1999-00 season. In 15 games with the Bruins, he recorded three assists, 13 shots, and a minus-6 rating. He played his final NHL season with the Colorado Avalanche in 2000-01.

Zdenek Kutlak, D (2000-01 & 2002-03)

Defenseman Zdenek Kutlak wore No. 39 for the Bruins during the 2000-01 season and then the 2002-03 season. He later switched to No. 41 during the 2003-04 season with the Bruins, which would be his final year at the NHL level. In 16 games over three seasons with Boston, he recorded one goal, three points, and a minus-4 rating.

Travis Green, C (2003-04 & 2005-06)

Travis Green wore No. 39 for the Bruins during the 2003-04 season and the 2005-06 season. In 146 games with the Bruins over that span, he posted 21 goals, 38 points, and 146 points. Currently, he is the head coach of the Ottawa Senators.

Matt Beleskey, LW (2015-16 to 2017-18)

Matt Beleskey was the next Bruins player to wear No. 39 for Boston, as he did from 2015-16 to 2017-18. In 143 games over three seasons with the Bruins, he posted 18 goals, 27 assists, 45 points, 385 hits, and a minus-12 rating. His time with the Bruins ended when he was traded to the New York Rangers in the deal that brought Rick Nash to Boston.

Morgan Geekie, LW/C (2023-24 to Present)

Morgan Geekie currently wears No. 39 for the Bruins and is one of their most important players. In his first season with the Bruins in 2023-24, he set previous career highs with 17 goals, 22 assists, and 39 points in 76 games. However, he hit a new level this past season for Boston, setting new career highs with 33 goals, 24 assists, and 57 points in 77 games. This earned him a six-year, $33 million contract this off-season.

