Boston's 2027 Draft: Suddenly Spread Thin

The 2026-27 Boston Bruins roster looks mostly set, with more subtractions expected before any further additions arrive.
This summer, the Bruins have consistently and repeatedly operated as a team ready to dive deeper into being competitive, spending excess draft capital to try and improve the roster from its first-round exit to a deeper, true contender.
This summer, the Bruins have traded away two first-round picks, a second-round pick, and a third-round pick.
As of right now, the Bruins hold just one pick in the first three rounds of the 2027 NHL Draft, with Toronto's unprotected first sliding to 2028, with all indicators signaling the Philadelphia Flyers will retain the 2027 first.
The Bruins then have two fourth-round picks, belonging to themselves and Winnipeg, which Boston acquired via a draft-day pick swap with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Then, Boston does not have a fifth-round pick, but retains its own sixth and seventh-round picks.
The fifth-round pick belongs to Edmonton, which acquired the pick for Viktor Arvidsson. The 2027 third-round pick went to Columbus in exchange for Andrew Peeke.
The second-round pick belongs to the New York Rangers, as part of the Borgen trade.
The 2027 NHL Draft could be a bare one for Boston, depending on how the season goes.
Bruins' General Manager Don Sweeney could certainly recoup all of those draft assets if things go sideways.
Boston's 2027 UFAs include Pavel Zacha, Casey Mittelstadt, and Sean Kuraly. Mason Lohrei will be a restricted free agent.
As things stand now, Boston's pushed a lot of chips toward being a competitor in 2026-27, with their draft picks spread thin throughout the 2027 Draft, with 11 months until that draft arrives.