Bruins Should Consider Bringing Back Canucks Sniper

With the Bruins needing more scoring, they should consider reuniting with Canucks forward Jake DeBrusk.
The Boston Bruins are entering the summer with multiple roster needs that they should be looking to address. One of them is another scoring winger to boost their top six.
There are not many pending UFAs who fit this description, as this year's free agency class is weak. The trade market, on the other hand, has some notable potential options for the Bruins to consider.
One NHL trade candidate who the Bruins should consider bringing back is Vancouver Canucks forward Jake DeBrusk.
The Bruins were one of the clubs connected to DeBrusk during this season, and it is understandable when noting that they need more skill. Due to this, it would make sense for the Bruins to kick tires on him this summer, especially with the Canucks going through a major rebuild right now.
If the Bruins acquired DeBrusk, he would give them another option to work with on either their first or second line due to his ability to play both wings. He would also be an obvious option for the Bruins' power play again because of his scoring ability.
Since leaving the Bruins during the 2024 NHL Off-Season, DeBrusk has still been an effective scorer. In 81 games this campaign with the Canucks, he scored a team-leading 23 goals and recorded 41 points. This is after he scored a career-high 28 goals and had 48 points during his first season with the Canucks in 2024-25.
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With numbers like these, DeBrusk would be a player worth bringing back if the opportunity presents itself. This is especially so when noting that he has a reasonable $5.5 million cap hit until the end of the 2030-31 season.
In 465 games over seven seasons with the Bruins, DeBrusk recorded 138 goals, 128 assists, and 266 points. This included when he had 27 goals and a career-high 50 points in 64 games for Boston in 2022-23.