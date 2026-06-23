NHL Trade Explosion; Bruins Miss Out On Key Targets

The Boston Bruins [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins] and the NHL are\nnow just three days away from the NHL Draft, and the NHL trade rumors that have\nrun rampant have finally exploded.\n\nMassive trades went down over the course of the afternoon, but the Bruins are\nnot involved in any of them.\n\nFirst, the New Jersey Devils dealt Simon Nemec to the Calgary Flames\n[https://thehockeynews.com/news/latest-news/flames-use-previously-acquired-first-rounders-to-get-simon-nemec-from-devils]\nin a blockbuster, taking out a big right-shot defenseman target\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins/latest-news/bruins-miss-out-on-another-top-defenseman-trade-target]\nfrom Boston.\n\nNext, the Ottawa Senators sent the 9th overall pick to the San Jose Sharks in\nexchange for William Eklund\n[https://thehockeynews.com/news/latest-news/ottawa-senators-acquire-william-eklund-from-san-jose-sharks],\nan excellent two-way winger with elite defensive metrics.\n\nShortly after that, the St. Louis Blues dealt Jordan Kyrou\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/washington-capitals/players/capitals-acquire-jordan-kyrou-for-connor-mcmichael-milton-gastrin-first-rounder]\nto the Washington Capitals, taking out another reported target for the Bruins.\n\nThe Bruins, meanwhile, have yet to make any moves, aside from extending Simon\nZajicek\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/boston-bruins/latest-news/bruins-re-sign-promising-goalie-prospect-for-2026-27-season]\non Tuesday morning.\n\nThe Bruins have reportedly been looking for a top-line center or a right-shot\ndefenseman, but neither move has come to pass.\n\nMeanwhile, rumors have floated about the Bruins listening on Pavel Zacha, who\nwas their most consistent center all season long.\n\nWhich direction the Bruins ultimately end up going remains a mystery, but as\nmore time passes, the more deals get done.\n\nFree agency opens in 8 days. The draft is in three days.\n\nBuckle up, Boston.