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NHL Trade Explosion; Bruins Miss Out On Key Targets

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Russell Macias
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The Boston Bruins and the NHL are now just three days away from the NHL Draft, and the NHL trade rumors that have run rampant have finally exploded.

Massive trades went down over the course of the afternoon, but the Bruins are not involved in any of them.

First, the New Jersey Devils dealt Simon Nemec to the Calgary Flames in a blockbuster, taking out a big right-shot defenseman target from Boston.

Next, the Ottawa Senators sent the 9th overall pick to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for William Eklund, an excellent two-way winger with elite defensive metrics.

Shortly after that, the St. Louis Blues dealt Jordan Kyrou to the Washington Capitals, taking out another reported target for the Bruins.

The Bruins, meanwhile, have yet to make any moves, aside from extending Simon Zajicek on Tuesday morning.

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The Bruins have reportedly been looking for a top-line center or a right-shot defenseman, but neither move has come to pass.

Meanwhile, rumors have floated about the Bruins listening on Pavel Zacha, who was their most consistent center all season long.

Which direction the Bruins ultimately end up going remains a mystery, but as more time passes, the more deals get done.

Free agency opens in 8 days. The draft is in three days.

Buckle up, Boston.

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