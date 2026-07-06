Why The Bruins May Not Be Done For The Summer

The majority of the Boston Bruins' business for this summer has come and gone. Both notable UFAs, Viktor Arvidsson and Andrew Peeke, walked away to new homes.
JJ Peterka headlines the incoming players, with Peterka becoming an elite add for Boston's top six.
Defensively, the Bruins added Will Borgen and Connor Clifton to their right side and now have up to 10 defensemen ready for the NHL next season.
From a depth chart perspective, here's how it looks:
LD: Hampus Lindholm, Jonathan Aspirot, Nikita Zadorov, Mason Lohrei, Jordan Harris, Frederic Brunet
RD: Charlie McAvoy, Will Borgen, Connor Clifton, Henri Jokiharju
It's a ton of defensemen, with Boston likely having to risk three of those defensemen on waivers in the fall.
The right side could remain as it is, with Jokiharju perhaps starting as the seventh defenseman.
The left side, however, feels like a move (or maybe even two) could be inevitable.
Rumors followed Mason Lohrei all spring and summer, but no deal has materialized yet, and the Bruins may not be as eager as some thought to trade the young defender.
Jordan Harris will likely start with Providence after a year dealing with a major injury, and more time spent in the press box than on the ice.
Frederic Brunet, by all accounts including Don Sweeney's, looks like a guy who will be pushing all-out for a roster spot in the fall, with his offensive capabilities making things even more intriguing.
It feels like Nikita Zadorov and Jonathan Aspirot should be safe, but with a lot of players pushing, it's not the craziest idea to think one of these two could be gone by the fall.
Depending on how training camp goes, maybe the Bruins could even sneak Aspirot through waivers like they did last fall.
If the right offer comes along, especially for Zadorov and his contract, which does include a 16-team no-trade clause.
Hampus Lindholm, by virtue of his ability and also his full no-move clause, is the only lock on the left side of the defense.
So, as it stands, there are six players who can play at an NHL level fighting for three roster spots. While these decisions can all wait until the fall, a move should not be ruled out for the summer, with Boston maybe still wanting to add more upfront.