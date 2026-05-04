Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers Game 2: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch
After a dominant shutout victory, Carolina aims to stifle Philadelphia's offense again. Can the Flyers find open ice against the league's stingiest defense, or will the Hurricanes keep rolling?
What - Game 2 (1-0)
When - 7 p.m., Monday, May 4
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - ESPN, CBC, Sportsnet, TVAS
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to take a 2-0 lead tonight as they host the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 2 of their second round series.
The Hurricanes dominated the Flyers in Game 1, defeating them 3-0, and the blueprint was much the same as the first round for Carolina.
They capitalized on their chances, mainly the second line continued to be red hot, and then they just gave Philly absolutely nothing.
Defensively, the Canes have been one of the stingiest teams in the league both at 5v5 and on the penalty kill.
They've given the Flyers no space to operate with and so unless they can find a way to get some time and space, this series could get ugly.
Streaks
- Logan Stankoven (6g, 1a) has goals in five straight postseason games.
- Taylor Hall (2g, 6a) has points in five straight postseason games.
- Seth Jarvis (3a) has points in back-to-back games.
Milestone Watch
- N/A
Game Notes
- Carolina went 3-0-1 against Philadelphia this season, with every game being decided beyond regulation.
- The Hurricanes have quite a few Flyers connections on the roster: Shayne Gostisbehere was drafted by Philly in 2012 and played there from 2014-2021; Sean Walker played for the Flyers for part of the 2023-24 season; Nicolas Deslauriers spent parts four seasons in Philadelphia and was traded just this past trade deadline; and Rod Brind'Amour played in 633 games as a Flyer from 1991-2000.
- The two teams have never faced off in the playoffs before.
- Sebastian Aho (15g, 35pts in 35gp) and Taylor Hall (15g, 38pts in 38gp) are point-per-game players for their regular season careers against Philly.
Key Matchups
Projected Starting Goalies
- Frederik Andersen: 5-0; 0.961 Sv%; 0.90 GAA
- Dan Vladar: 4-3; 0.928 Sv%; 1.82 GAA
Leading Scorers
- Goals - Logan Stankoven (6) / Travis Sanheim & Porter Martone (2)
- Points - Taylor Hall (8) / Rasmus Ristolainen (5)
Power Play
- Carolina - 10.5% (2/19)
- Philadelphia - 9.5% (2/21)
Penalty Kill
- Carolina - 96% (24/25)
- Philadelphia - 87% (20/23)
Hurricanes Projected Lineup
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Mike Reilly
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Pyotr Kochetkov, Alexander Nikishin (concussion)
Flyers Projected Lineup
Alex Bump - Trevor Zegras - Porter Martone
Denver Barkey - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster - Noah Cates - Matvei Michkov
Luke Glendening - Sean Couturier - Garney Hathaway
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York - Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler - Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Sam Ersson
Injuries and Scratches: Emil Andrae, Carson Bjarnason, Oliver Bonk, Oscar Eklind, Jacob Gaucher, Helge Grans, David Jiricek, Carl Grundstrom, Alexsei Kolosov, Hunter McDonald, Garrett Wilson, Owen Tippett (undisclosed), Rodrigo Abols (ankle), Nikita Grebenkin (UBI)
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