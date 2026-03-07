'Full Team Effort': Rod Brind'Amour, Frederik Andersen, Jalen Chatfield, Jackson Blake On Win In Edmonton

On if he had an update on Shayne Gostisbehere, who left the game after the first period due to a lower-body injury: I don't have one. It's obviously not good. He's been dealing with stuff it feels like all year. Just when he gets rolling, he just gets nicked up. I don't really have an update at this point.



On the defensive effort: Those guys really dug in. We lost Ghost and so we were down to five, really playing four for the most part, and that's a lot to ask against that team and I thought they just did a great job. They didn't have a lot of chances and not a ton of shots, so we were doing a pretty good job.



On the third line: It's the same that you see every night. They're not always getting on the scoresheet, well, they have lately and certainly Fly has, but they're our leaders, right? Especially Jordo and Marty. They've been here for a long time and they do it right and everyone kind of falls in. Niki's been a great addition. Today was the trade deadline day, but he was a big addition in the summer. That was a big add for our group and he's playing really well.



On Jackson Blake: That line's been really good. They're playing with a lot of energy. I think the break has been good for them and the young kids, they're the ones that seem to have the most juice out there. They're really pushing our group too. It's been good to see.