Shayne Gostisbehere Exits Game In Edmonton With Lower-Body Injury

Gostisbehere exits Oilers game with a lower-body injury. The star defenseman's health remains a concern for the Hurricanes.
The Carolina Hurricanes have been dealt a tough blow as top blueliner Shayne Gostisbehere has been ruled out for the remainder of the team's Friday night game against the Edmonton Oilers due a lower-body injury.
Gostisbehere appeared to get injured early into the first period after getting tangled up with Colton Dach, but he played the remainder of the period and even scored a goal.
However, he did not return for the second period.
The 32-year-old blueliner has been lights out for the Hurricanes this season, with 11 goals and 43 points in 45 games on top of running the top power play and putting up tremendous two-way results.
However, the biggest issue for Gostisbehere this season has been his health, as he's missed 16 games this season across multiple stints on IR.
Hopefully it's just precautionary and the veteran will be good to go on Saturday, but we'll have to wait and see.
