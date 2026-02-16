Carolina Hurricanes Winter Olympics Game 3 Recaps

It was a good day for the Carolina Hurricanes in Milan, as all five of the Canes' Olympians picked up wins in their final games of the round-robin section of the tournament.
Here's how each of the five players did:
It took a bit of time, but Sebastian Aho finally broke through with his first ever Olympic points, netting two goals, an assist and ultimately the game-winner in his third game of the tournament.
Italy is arguably the worst team in the entire 2026 Olympics, having gotten an auto bid as the host country, so it made sense that Finland would run the score up.
That and the beat down also assured the Finns a bye into the quarterfinals as the first tiebreaker is goal differential.
Aho led all forwards in ice time (20:01) and had a game-high eight shots on goal.
He scored the first off of a nice feed from former teammate Mikko Rantanen at the backdoor, picked up a secondary, power play assist on the team's seventh tally, and then deposited his second in the third period crashing to the slot.
Aho could have easily had a hat trick with all the chances he was getting, and nearly had it too as he had an open net on a power play, but Mikael Granlund's pass that was intended for him ended up being own-goaled by an Italian defender.
Again, if there was any game to get on the scoresheet for Aho, it was this one, but that certainly has to help the confidence heading into the quarterfinals.
Seth Jarvis got a second straight game for the Canadians, slotting in again for Brad Marchand as his team took on France.
Again, Jarvis had limited minutes, playing just 10:35, the second lowest amongst the team.
However, he did well in his minutes, not conceding any goals, providing energy and again, nearly converting.
Jarvis' best chance looked much like his chance against the Swiss, as he pulled away from a French defender for an in-close look, but as he went for the cut across the crease, the French goalie poke checked the puck away.
If the Hurricanes star had managed to evade that stick, it would have been a sure goal, but alas.
Again, he wasn't asked to do much, but he did his job and even got a bit of PK time at the end of the game too.
I don't know if he'll be in the lineup for the elimination games, but he's done well to show he can be a solid piece in the lineup should they call his name.
It was actually one of Jaccob Slavin's more involved game as the defender logged 15:29 of ice time for the Americans, but again, he wasn't really asked to do too much.
He didn't concede a goal for the second game in a row and was solid on the penalty kill too.
The Americans didn't need Slavin too much in these opening games without any really truly dangerous opponents, but he should be a big piece for the team in the coming games as the competition ramps up.
It was certainly a big game for the Danes and as such, the Hurricanes two Danish representatives.
Nikolaj Ehlers has consistently been one of Denmark's best players throughout the tournament and he was that yet again as he helped to lead his team to their first win at these Olympics.
Ehlers, who played 19:55 in the game, actually netted the eventual game-winner as he slotted home Denmark's third goal during an early deluge in the first period.
However, the Danes then had to weather pretty much a huge Latvian push the remainder of the way and Ehlers was a big piece of helping to alleviate some of that pressure when he had his shifts.
The Hurricanes winger has points in each game for Denmark and has yet to be on the ice for a goal against in the tournament.
After not playing in Denmark's game against the Americans, Frederik Andersen was back in the net against Latvia and put up a big game for the national team.
Andersen stopped 33 shots in the win, stymying multiple grade-A chances that the Latvians generated with their forecheck and continuous pressure.
The only shots that beat him on the day were a tipped shot through a double-screen and a backdoor, cross-crease tap-in.
It was the kind of performance the Danes needed from their top goalie in a game that saw them outshot by nearly double and they'll need Andersen to stand tall again in the coming days if they want to make it to the quarterfinals and even beyond.
