Could Hurricanes Red-Hot Second Line Impact Deadline Decisions?

The Carolina Hurricanes are in a pretty good spot as the NHL trade deadline looms large just four days away.
The Hurricanes are the top team in the Eastern Conference and sit just five points behind the Colorado Avalanche for top spot in the league.
There isn't necessarily any glaring weaknesses on the team, but their are certainly positions where the team could afford to upgrade.
One such position that has been talked about for years and years is second line center.
However, could the recent play of Logan Stankoven, Jackson Blake and Taylor Hall influence what the team decides to do at the deadline?
In the two games since returning to action, no line has been more productive for the Canes than their second line.
The trio have outchanced opponents 28-7, with a 12-4 edge in scoring chances and 7-1 edge in high-danger chances in that span, and in terms of where it actually matters, they're also up 4-0 in goals scored.
But really, that line has been strong for Carolina all season.
They've controlled a 56.63% of the scoring chances, 57.14% of the high-danger chances and have an expected goals for percentage of 54.95%.
And again, where it matters, they're up 20-12 in terms of actual goals.
And when you look at Stankoven in particular, even though his production is way down, he's still been one of the team's most consistent chance generators.
No line has generated more high-danger chances then the trio of Stankoven, Blake and Hall and Stankoven himself is second on the team in individual high-danger chances behind only linemate Jackson Blake.
He also leads all forwards in high-danger goals for in his minutes and his 61.06 Corsi For Percentage trails only Sebastian Aho.
So in terms of generating offense, he's been one of the best.
He's also been one of the unluckier players on the team as Stankoven currently has scored -2.19 goals above expected at 5v5.
But if you compare him with other players on the team, he's sixth on the team in 5v5 points (21), which is only eight fewer than Sebastian Aho who paces the entire team.
So that's not really as big of a disparity as one might initially think and, really, it more so reflects a lack of power play production.
It's a small sample size of course, but what the second line has been doing over these past two games is exactly what the Hurricanes have been waiting on. They know that the line has been dangerous most nights, it just hasn't been able to break through.
Regardless, upgrading at the center position could still be a big boost for the team.
The reality is that even though Stankoven has been playing pretty well at center, his faceoff struggles and potential physical limitations are real and could be something that tips the scales the other way in terms of going after another centerman.
Proven performers are never a bad thing to acquire and with the wealth of talented wingers that the Canes have, you could build fairly significant third line and even fourth line with that depth.
But if they don't make a move, I don't think it would necessarily be a failure by the front office.
This is a talented roster with still lots of room to grow and I think the players they have are capable of going all the way, they just need everyone pulling on the same rope and staying healthy.
If it's a big name and a proven player, then by all means the Hurricanes should do their best to acquire them. But if we're just talking about some of the other middling options out there, I'm not so sure that they'd necessarily be better than Stankoven is now.
