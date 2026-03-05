Exorbitant Prices May Force Hurricanes To Stand Pat At Deadline

The NHL Trade Deadline is less than 24 hours away and already we've seen quite a handful of moves made by teams around the league.
While no groundbreaking deals have been made yet, there have been quite a few trades for depth players.
However, based on some of those prices, the Carolina Hurricanes might be better served sitting this deadline out.
Already, multiple first round picks have been dealt for fourth line centers and second-pairing defensemen are costing packages containing second-round picks and more.
With a lack of viable upgrades on the market, the Hurricanes would be virtually burning assets for essentially lateral moves if they make a move for what's out there now.
Yes, the Hurricanes have cap space right now, but there's not really many options out there that are upcoming UFAs.
And with Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake's extensions set to kick in next year, as well as Alexander Nikishin needing a new deal, tying up money in a player that isn't a sure upgrade isn't something the team is too interested in.
Especially given that the franchise's MO is to have the resources available to strike should a big name ever actually hit the market.
So what kind of move would make sense for Carolina?
Obviously the biggest boost would be a bona fide, scoring 2C, but every team outside of like three of them are searching for those.
The Hurricanes are also happy with Logan Stankoven's development and play as the team's current 2C, so any move would also be predicated on being a definite upgrade over him.
Of course Robert Thomas' name has been thrown around and he is a legitimate piece. One of the better playmakers in the league and a 200-foot player who can fit in any team's top-six.
However, the asking price for him has been reported as astronomical and I'm also not really convinced that he's actually available from St. Louis either.
Why would they be looking to move a cost controlled number one center who is only 26 and signed for five more seasons?
It just doesn't make sense to me even if the Blues are looking to retool because he's easily a piece that can help you now and in the future.
Thomas also has a No-Trade Clause, meaning he can block any move should he choose to, something we already saw teammate Colton Parayko do.
I'd make a deal for him in a heartbeat, but I'm just not convinced he's really going to be traded by Friday.
I've also seen people throw out a potential reunion with Vincent Trocheck, but for the asking price, I'd steer clear.
New York is reportedly looking for a first, a top prospect and more for the 32 year old centerman, who has seen his underlying metrics decline more and more every season and even more so now that he isn't playing with Artemi Panarin.
And with Trocheck having three more seasons under contract, I think people are giving him too much credit for his past prime than what his current value is.
Other names like Ryan O'Reilly, Charlie Coyle and Boone Jenner are also seemingly not going to be moved by the deadline, so what's out there that will actually make the team better? I'm not sure the right fit is out there.
I could see the team adding another depth defenseman though.
Blueline injuries derailed the team last postseason and so that's why Mike Reilly was brought in this year.
However, he was also leapfrogged by multiple rookies already this season, so I wouldn't be surprised if the Hurricanes go out and get a stable veteran that they may like better for cheap.
I was also game for an upgrade at center over Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Mark Jankowski, but again, the cost for some of those players has just been way too high.
I get that every fan wants to see their team go all in every year, but the Hurricanes are a team that likes to play the long game.
They truly do like their team (yes, yes, I know how triggering that phrase is) and they don't want to handcuff themselves in the future just to try and marginally improve their chances this season.
I'm all for the team adding big pieces and true difference makers, but I don't think they should just be making trades for potentially minor upgrades just because the East is perceived as a weaker conference this year.
Hockey is a weird sport and plenty of teams have been bounced with strong squads and plenty of deadline upgrades. Save the resources for something actually impactful.
And yes, I'm fully ready for this article to be outdated before the day's even done.
