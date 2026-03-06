Hurricanes Acquire Physical, Depth Winger Nicolas Deslauriers

Carolina bolsters its lineup with a seasoned physical winger, adding grit and depth for a minimal cost as the trade deadline approaches.
The Carolina Hurricanes have made a trade deadline deal, acquiring depth winger Nicolas Deslauriers from the Philadelphia Flyers for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2027.
“This adds depth and experience to our forward group," said Carolina general manager Eric Tulsky. "Nicolas is a strong, physical player who plays with an edge, factors that become even more important as we get to the postseason.”
Deslauriers, 35, is, at this point in his career, solely a physical presence. He fights and hits and that's about it.
Across his last three seasons, he has nine points in 115 games, but he at least has had decent defensive impacts.
I don't imagine he's going to be lineup regular by any means, but the move does provide the team with some depth at least should they run into injuries.
And it was basically for free.
Deslauriers is on the final year of a four-year, $1.75 million AAV deal.
