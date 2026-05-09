Hurricanes On Verge Of History; Players Prepared For Toughest Game

"We're playing really hard," said Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour. "Generally we do that anyway, but I think we're getting by on some real good compete and effort and then some real good individual plays. You see it on some of the goals, some really good individual efforts, our goaltending has been great and so it's been kind of a little different every game. But that's kind of been our calling card in these playoffs. Finding a way to get it done."