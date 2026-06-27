Hurricanes Select Swedish Defender With Their First Selection In 2026 NHL Draft
Ryan Henkel7hUpdated Jun 27, 2026, 16:45featured
After trading down twice, Carolina secured 6-foot-4 blueliner William Hakansson. The mobile second-round pick brings elite defensive instincts and massive size to the reigning Stanley Cup champions.
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