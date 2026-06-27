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Hurricanes Select Swedish Defender With Their First Selection In 2026 NHL Draft

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Ryan Henkel
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Updated Jun 27, 2026, 16:45
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After trading down twice, Carolina secured 6-foot-4 blueliner William Hakansson. The mobile second-round pick brings elite defensive instincts and massive size to the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

The Carolina Hurricanes traded down twice, but finally made their their first selection of the 2026 NHL Draft in the second round, selecting Swedish defenseman William Hakansson with the 51st overall pick.

"I mean, just happiness," Hakansson told media in Buffalo. "I'm here with my family. They helped me and you can really see them enjoying it, so a really fun moment to spend with them."

The 18-year-old blueliner is a strong, mobile defender, who split time playing between the SHL and HockeyAllsvenskan.

Hakansson also has notable size, standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing in at 216lb.

He's a well regarded skater for his size and while he doesn't have much offensive flash to his game, his defensive game is one of the best in the draft.

The Hockey News ranked him as the 69th best prospect in the draft and wrote, "Reliable D-man is a strong kid, particularly in battles. He's coachable and can skate, but he likely tops out as a bottom-pairing blueliner in the NHL."

When asked if he was upset at all that he wasn't drafted in the first round, Hakansson said that it didn't really bother him at all.

"Of course you want to be picked in the first round, but it's the work after that matters the most."

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