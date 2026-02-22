Seth Jarvis, Jaccob Slavin To Go Toe-To-Toe For Gold

Two Hurricanes teammates clash for Olympic Gold as Canada and USA battle in a long-awaited, perfect-through-the-tournament showdown.
It's been 14 years since we've seen best-on-best in men's ice hockey at the Winter Olympics, but we're finally getting one of the most anticipated matchups in over a decade.
Sunday morning (8:10 a.m. EST puck drop), Team Canada and Team USA will go head-to-head for Olympic Gold as the two titans clash in a long awaited game.
Both teams have been perfect through the tournament so far, but only one can stand atop the summit in Milan.
Not only are the two nations facing off, but so are two Carolina Hurricanes as American Jaccob Slavin and Canadian Seth Jarvis are set to square off as well.
It will be the third time the two have played one another, as they also took part in last year's 4 Nations Face-Off, where Canada ended up winning the final in overtime.
Slavin has played around 19-15 minutes per game for the Americans so far, but will more than likely see heavy usage today as he gets thrown at the uber-talented Canadian top line of Connor McDavid, Macklin Celebrini and Nathan MacKinnon.
He'll certainly have his work cut out for him, but if anybody in the league has the ability to even slow those three down, Slavin is one of those.
Jarvis has played primarily a fourth line role for Canada, but did assist on the team's third-period tying goal against Czechia.
He brings a good bit of energy and physicality to the lineup and he'll get the chance to play again with Canada missing captain Sidney Crosby.
Already, Hurricanes alternate captain Sebastian Aho won bronze with Team Finland, so three members of the organization will win medals this year, but we'll have to see who wins which.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.