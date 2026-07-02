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Carolina Misses Out On John Carlson; Veteran Blueliner Signs With Tampa Bay

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Ryan Henkel
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Despite securing a couple extra days of negotiating rights, the Carolina Hurricanes couldn't come to terms with defenseman John Carlson on a deal.

The 36-year-old offensive blueliner instead signed a two-year, $8.5 million AAV with the Tampa Bay Lightning late Wednesday night.

Carolina had initially acquired Carlson's rights from the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday for a 2026 sixth-round pick, so it isn't like they necessarily lost much in terms of assets, but it certainly puts a damper on what they were trying to accomplish.

Despite his age, Carlson still projects as a very effective puck mover and power play quarterback, having put up 14 goals and 61 points just last season.

The idea was probably to have the right-handed defender next to Jaccob Slavin for the next two or so years, providing the team with a considerable bump up in backend production.

The Hurricanes were involved in negotiations all the way up until the end, but it seems Carlson had his sights set on joining the Lightning.

Carolina will now have to pivot to other avenues whether that be targeting another blueliner or working out an extension with Alexander Nikishin.

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