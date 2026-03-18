Hurricanes Star Fined For High Stick

Seth Jarvis faces a $5,000 fine for a forceful high stick that left an opponent cut. This marks his first NHL supplementary discipline.
Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis received his first ever dolling of NHL supplementary discipline, as he was assessed a $5,000 fine for a high stick on Columbus Blue Jackets forward Conor Garland.
The Hurricanes winger was penalized in the third period of the Canes' 5-1 loss on Tuesday (he was actually called for two double-minor high sticks in the game).
After losing the puck in the offensive zone, Jarvis spun around and caught Garland right in the face fairly forcefully and Garland was cut pretty badly from the play.
It is the first fine for Jarvis and the first one for a Hurricanes player since since the start of the year where Jackson Blake was fined for slashing Jacob Trouba.
The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
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