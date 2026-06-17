Why Jordan Staal Chose Frederik Andersen For The First Stanley Cup Handoff

"He's obviously been grinding the longest," Staal said on Andersen, the second oldest player on the team. "I think he got us going here in the playoffs and it was unfortunate for him to be out of the lineup. I'm sure he wanted to keep it going and couldn't. I just figured he'd be a great start. Just proud of the way he played for us. He gave us some great rest early in the playoffs and a chance to keep moving forward."