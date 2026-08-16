The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

thehockeynews.com On This Date: The 5 Overtime Thriller On August 11th, 2020, I had been home for almost five months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. My desk setup was in the corner of my little apartment, and next to that was my Television. I was able to turn my chair easily to see the TV, so watching the CBJ game against the Tampa Bay Lightning would be easy. Little did I know, I would spend my lunch break and dinner sitting in that same chair, watching the same game, for six hours.