(1-22-26) Wild Vs Red Wings: Stating Goaltender Matchup

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (28-14-9) is back in action tonight to face the Detroit Red Wings (31-16-4).
But we do know for certain who is starting in net.
Filip Gustavsson will defend the cage tonight for the Wild.
In 18 games (17 starts) since Nov. 16, Gustavsson is 12-2-3 and ranks tied for fourth in the NHL with two shutouts, and tied for fifth with a .921 save percentage and 2.17 goals-against average.
Gustavsson, 27, is 16-9-5 on the season with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.
The Wild played the Red Wings twice last year. Gustavsson stopped 13-of-16 in a loss. He is 2-3-0 with a 2.45 goals-against average and .889 save percentage in five games against the Red Wings.
Cam Talbot will start tonight for the Red Wings. Funny enough he was once traded to the Ottawa Senators from the Wild for Gustavsson.
Talbot, 38, is 11-7-3 on the year with a 2.95 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage in 22 games.
In two seasons with the Wild, Talbot posted a record of 51-20-9 with a 2.71 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage and five shutouts in 82 games (81 starts) over with Minnesota (2020-22).
Last season Talbot went 1-0-1 against the Wild with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage.
He is 9-8-2 with a 2.43 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage in 19 career starts against Minnesota.
