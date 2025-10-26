(10-26-25) Wild Vs Sharks: Starting Goaltending Matchup

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (3-5-1) is back in action tonight against the San Jose Sharks (1-5-2). The starting goaltending matchups have been announced for Sunday's game.

Two young goaltenders will start tonight. Yaroslav Askarov will start in goal for the Sharks. He is 0-3-1 on the year with a 4.82 goals-against average and a .857 save percentage in four games. It is the first time this year that the Sharks will let a goaltender start two games in a row.

They have been switching off between Askarov and Alex Nedeljkovic this season. Askarov is coming off a game in which he stopped 26 of the 28 shots he faced in a loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Askarov, 23, has made one career start against the Wild. He is 0-1-0 with a 3.04 goals-against average and a .864 save percentage. He allowed three goals on 22 shots.

Jesper Wallstedt will start in goal for the Wild. He is 1-0-1 on the year with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage in two starts.

<b>ST. PAUL, Minn -</b> It has been one heck of a journey for goaltender Jesper Wallstedt. It is just one game, but there is no doubt Wallstedt is riding high after the win on Monday.

He has made one career start against the Sharks and let up two goals on 29 shots. He is 1-0-0 with a 2.00 goal-against average and a .931 save percentage.

