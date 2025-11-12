(11-11-25) Wild Vs Sharks: Game Preview, Line Combinations

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (7-7-3) host the San Jose Sharks (7-6-3) tonight. Tonight will be game two of a five-game homestand for the Wild.
Jake Middleton missed the Wild's last game with an illness and will not play again tonight. Defenseman David Spacek was recalled earlier from Iowa and will be the team's extra defenseman.
Despite a 36 save shutout against the Calgary Flames on Sunday, Jesper Wallstedt will sit tonight. Filip Gustavsson will start for the Wild.
Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Mats Zuccarello
Matt Boldy - Joel Eriksson Ek - Marcus Johansson
Vladimir Tarasenko - Ryan Hartman - Vinnie Hinostroza
Marcus Foligno - Danila Yurov - Yakov Trenin
Defense:
Jonas Brodin - Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium - Brock Faber
Daemon Hunt - David Jiricek
Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Ben Jones, David Spacek.
Injured: Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower), Jake Middleton (sick).
Tyler Toffoli - Macklin Celebrini - Will Smith
William Eklund - Alexander Wennberg - Philipp Kurashev
Collin Graf - Ty Dellandrea - Jeff Skinner
Barclay Goodrow - Adam Gaudette - Ryan Reaves
Defense:
Mario Ferraro - John Klingberg
Dmitry Orlov - Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson - Vincent Desharnais
Starting Goaltender: Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Ethan Cardwell, Timothy Liljegren, Vincent Iorio.
Injured: Nick Leddy (upper-body), Michael Misa (lower-body).
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Ryan Carter as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg the reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.
