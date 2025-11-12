(11-11-25) Wild Vs Sharks: Game Preview, Line Combinations

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (7-7-3) host the San Jose Sharks (7-6-3) tonight. Tonight will be game two of a five-game homestand for the Wild.

Jake Middleton missed the Wild's last game with an illness and will not play again tonight. Defenseman David Spacek was recalled earlier from Iowa and will be the team's extra defenseman.

Despite a 36 save shutout against the Calgary Flames on Sunday, Jesper Wallstedt will sit tonight. Filip Gustavsson will start for the Wild.

Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Mats Zuccarello

Matt Boldy - Joel Eriksson Ek - Marcus Johansson

Vladimir Tarasenko - Ryan Hartman - Vinnie Hinostroza

Marcus Foligno - Danila Yurov - Yakov Trenin

Defense:

Jonas Brodin - Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium - Brock Faber

Daemon Hunt - David Jiricek

Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Ben Jones, David Spacek.

Injured: Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower), Jake Middleton (sick).

Sharks Projected Lines

Tyler Toffoli - Macklin Celebrini - Will Smith

William Eklund - Alexander Wennberg - Philipp Kurashev

Collin Graf - Ty Dellandrea - Jeff Skinner

Barclay Goodrow - Adam Gaudette - Ryan Reaves

Defense:

Mario Ferraro - John Klingberg

Dmitry Orlov - Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson - Vincent Desharnais

Starting Goaltender: Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ethan Cardwell, Timothy Liljegren, Vincent Iorio.

Injured: Nick Leddy (upper-body), Michael Misa (lower-body).

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Ryan Carter as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg the reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.

