(12-2-25) Wild Vs Oilers: Game Preview, Line Combinations

The Minnesota Wild (14-7-5) is on the road to kick off a four-game road trip that begins tonight against the Edmonton Oilers (11-10-4).

Minnesota has picked up points in 11 consecutive games and is 9-0-2 in that span. The Wild is coming off a 3-2 shootout loss against the Buffalo Sabres and is set to start a road trip tonight.

The Oilers are 5-4-1 in their last ten games and are coming off a 4-0 win over the Seattle Kraken. The Wild went 1-2-0 against the Oilers last season. Matt Boldy (2-1=3) and Ryan Hartman (1-2=3) led the Wild with three points last season against Edmonton.

Filip Gustavsson went 0-2-0 with a 6.15 goals-against average and a .839 save percentage in two starts last year against the Oilers. Jesper Wallstedt will start tonight and make his first career start against the Oilers.

Danila Yurov has been the Wild's first-line center the last few games but will miss tonight's game. He is currently listed as day-to-day. Ryan Hartman will move back up to the first-line.

Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin - Nico Sturm - Vladimir Tarasenko

Liam Ohgren - Ben Jones - Tyler Pitlick

Defense:

Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber

Zeev Buium - Zach Bogosian

Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Hunter Haight.

Injured: Danila Yurov (undisclosed), Marco Rossi (lower-body), Marcus Foligno (lower-body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower-body).

Oilers Projected Lines

Matthew Savoie - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl - Andrew Mangiapane

Adam Henrique - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Mattias Janmark

Trent Frederic - Curtis Lazar - Connor Clattenburg

Defense:

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse - Alec Regula

Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson

Starting Goaltender: Stuart Skinner

Scratched: David Tomasek.

Injured: Jake Walman (lower-body), Kasperi Kapanen (lower-body), Noah Philp (undisclosed), Jack Roslovic (undisclosed).

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Ryan Carter as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg the reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.

