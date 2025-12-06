(12-6-25) Wild Vs Canucks: Game Preview, Line Combinations

The Minnesota Wild (15-8-4) is back in action tonight against the Vancouver Canucks (10-15-3) to continue its road trip before returning home on Tuesday.

Minnesota is 8-1-1 in its last ten games and the Canucks are 2-6-2 in their last ten games. It will be two rookie goalies tonight facing against each other.

The Wild will welcome back Danila Yurov tonight after he missed the last two games with a lower-body injury.

Ryan Hartman will drop to the fourth line after being the first-line center the last two games. Yurov will return to the first line.

Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Danila Yurov - Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin - Nico Sturm - Vladimir Tarasenko

Liam Ohgren - Ryan Hartman - Tyler Pitlick

Defense:

Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber

Zeev Buium - Zach Bogosian

Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Ben Jones, Daemon Hunt, Hunter Haight.

Injured: Marco Rossi (lower-body), Marcus Foligno (lower-body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower-body).

Canucks Projected Lines

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Linus Karlsson

Brock Boeser - Max Sasson - Conor Garland

Drew O'Connor - David Kampf - Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains - Aatu Raty - Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Defense:

Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Elias N. Pettersson - Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson - Tom Willander

Starting Goaltender: Nikita Tolopilo.

Scratched: Lukas Reichel, P.O. Joseph.

Injured: Evander Kane (illness), Thatcher Demko (lower-body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower-body), Nils Hoglander (lower-body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed).

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Ryan Carter as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg the reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Other Wild Vs. Canucks Reading

- Kirill Kaprizov Chases Power-Play Record As Wild Visit Struggling Canucks.

- Tonight's Starting Goaltending Matchup.

- Evaluating The Fit: Should The Minnesota Wild Target Vancouver Canucks' Kiefer Sherwood?

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

- A Historic Start: Wild's Jesper Wallstedt Joins Nearly Century-Old Company With Record Rookie Surge.

- 'That One's Not Going Anywhere': Inside Jesper Wallstedt's Signature Win Celebration.

- Minnesota Wild Get Marco Rossi Injury Update, Timeline For Return.

- Kirill Kaprizov Becomes Fastest Player In Wild History To 200 Goals.

- Wild Will Commit To A Goalie Rotation Between Gustavsson and Wallstedt.