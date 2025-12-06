Wild's Danila Yurov Returns `Tonight Against Canucks

The Minnesota Wild (15-8-4) is back in action tonight against the Vancouver Canucks (10-15-3) to continue its road trip before returning home on Tuesday.

Minnesota has had a pretty good track record against the Canucks and will look to keep it going tonight.

Forward Danila Yurov has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury in which he sustained on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks. He played a few games after that before missing the last two games.

Ryan Hartman was the Wild's first-line center when Marco Rossi went down with an injury. When Hartman got hurt, Yurov took over the role. Since Yurov has been hurt the last two games, Hartman has been back in that role.

With Yurov back tonight, Hartman will go to the fourth line and center Liam Ohgren and Tyler Pitlick. Yurov is back with Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello on the top line.

