(3-15-26) Wild Vs Maple Leafs: Starting Goaltenders

Who will stand tall between the pipes? Unpacking the critical starting goaltender matchups tonight for Wild vs. Maple Leafs.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (38-17-12) is back in action tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs (28-27-12) as both teams are set to finish off a back-to-back.
Here is tonight's starting goaltending matchup.
Filip Gustavsson started the Wild's last game in the 4-2 loss to the New York Rangers. So it will be Jesper Wallstedt between the pipes tonight.
Wallstedt, 24, is 14-6-6 on the year with a 2.77 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage in 27 games.
In the first game between these two teams, Gustavsson started in Minnesota's 6-3 win. Gustavsson has played in six games against the Leafs. None for Wallstedt.
Joseph Woll started on Friday so it will be Anthony Stolarz in the cage tonight. He is 7-9-3 on the year with a 3.40 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage in 21 games.
Stolarz, 32, has faced the Wild five times in his career and has started four of them. He is 1-3-0 with a 3.58 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. Woll started the first meeting between the two teams this year whem Stolarz was hurt.
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