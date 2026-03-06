Wild Acquire Chicago Blackhawks' Captain Nick Foligno

When Marcus Foligno got hurt, Wild General Manager Bill Guerin said Foligno is a tough player to replace. Well, what better way to replace Foligno with his brother Nick.
Nick Foligno, the 38-year-old forward, has played in 37 games for the Chicago Blackhawks this season. He has three goals, eight assists and 87 hits as Chicago's captain.
He has spent 19 years in the NHL and will now join his brother for the first time in his career. The Wild traded future considerations for the veteran forward.
