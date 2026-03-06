Logo
Minnesota Wild
Wild Acquire Chicago Blackhawks' Captain Nick Foligno cover image

Wild Acquire Chicago Blackhawks' Captain Nick Foligno

Dylan Loucks
6h
Veteran leader Nick Foligno lands in Minnesota with his brother. What does this veteran forward bring to the Wild's playoff aspirations?

The Minnesota Wild (36-16-10) is back in action tonight for a game against the Vegas Golden Knights (29-19-14) on trade deadline day.

Minnesota has already made a few moves. The Wild first acquired forward Michael McCarron from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a 2028 second-round pick on Tuesday.

Then followed that up by acquiring defenseman Jeff Petry from the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

On Friday morning, the Wild acquired Minnesota native Bobby Brink for David Jiricek and now made another trade for a forward.

When Marcus Foligno got hurt, Wild General Manager Bill Guerin said Foligno is a tough player to replace. Well, what better way to replace Foligno with his brother Nick.

Nick Foligno, the 38-year-old forward, has played in 37 games for the Chicago Blackhawks this season. He has three goals, eight assists and 87 hits as Chicago's captain.

He has spent 19 years in the NHL and will now join his brother for the first time in his career. The Wild traded future considerations for the veteran forward.

