Logo
Minnesota Wild
Powered by Roundtable
Wild Acquire Michael McCarron From Nashville For A Second Round Pick cover image

Wild Acquire Michael McCarron From Nashville For A Second Round Pick

Dylan Loucks
26m
Partner
168Members·2,402Posts
DylanLoucks@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Wild bolster their lineup with a physical forward, adding faceoff strength and grit acquired from Nashville for a future draft pick.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild's General Manager Bill Guerin said on Sunday that the Wild would look for a center at the deadline. 

He said it could be a bottom-six center or a top-six center

"Yeah, our faceoffs. Our center position is extremely important. I think, not in a generating offense area, I think more just the - we could do a top six, or we could do a bottom six. We could do either or. But I think our current guys have to be better in the faceoff circle no matter what. That has to change. But we can also, we can also look to getting somebody that could help us in that department, too."

Well, the Wild addressed that on Tuesday when they sent a 2028 second round pick to the Nashville Predators in exchange for Michael McCarron.

McCarron, 30, will line up on the wing but takes face-offs a lot. He has taken 428 face-offs this season with Nashville and has a 52.8 FO%.

Wild head coach John Hynes coached McCarron for a few seasons in Nashville alongside Yakov Trenin. Both Trenin and McCarron played on the same line and was a big and heavy line that sent a lot of players through the boards.

The 6-foot-6 forward has five goals, seven assists, 12 points, 73 penalty minutes and 165 hits in 59 games this season for Nashville. He is making $900,000.

He has been in a few altercations with Wild forward Mats Zuccarello but will have to put that aside now that he will be teammates with him. He has also fought Jake Middleton twice when he was a member of the Predators.

Nonetheless, this is a nice addition to the Wild with Marcus Foligno out week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Plus, Hynes knows him well.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Wild Stories

USA Hockey GM Bill Guerin deflects criticism of Olympic celebration, prioritizing the gold medal victory over public opinion.
thehockeynews.com'Nothing's Going To Ruin This': USA General Manager Bill Guerin Speaks On Olympic Celebration ControversyUSA Hockey GM Bill Guerin deflects criticism of Olympic celebration, prioritizing the gold medal victory over public opinion.

- Wild Claim Robby Fabbri Off Waivers From Blues.

- Wild's Kirill Kaprizov Ties Marian Gaborik's All-Time Goals Record.

- 'I'm Usually Seeing Ghosts': Wild's Quinn Hughes Embraces Viral Stare Reputation.

- Wild Goalie Prospect Steals The Show In Slovakia's Upset Win In Olympic Opener.

- From The Crease: Gustavsson On The 'Swagger' Quinn Hughes Has Brought.

Minnesota WildMinnesota Wild Roster MovesMinnesota Wild TradesYakov TreninMichael McCarronJohn Hynes
Latest News
2