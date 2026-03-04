Wild Acquire Michael McCarron From Nashville For A Second Round Pick

He said it could be a bottom-six center or a top-six center
"Yeah, our faceoffs. Our center position is extremely important. I think, not in a generating offense area, I think more just the - we could do a top six, or we could do a bottom six. We could do either or. But I think our current guys have to be better in the faceoff circle no matter what. That has to change. But we can also, we can also look to getting somebody that could help us in that department, too."
Well, the Wild addressed that on Tuesday when they sent a 2028 second round pick to the Nashville Predators in exchange for Michael McCarron.
McCarron, 30, will line up on the wing but takes face-offs a lot. He has taken 428 face-offs this season with Nashville and has a 52.8 FO%.
Wild head coach John Hynes coached McCarron for a few seasons in Nashville alongside Yakov Trenin. Both Trenin and McCarron played on the same line and was a big and heavy line that sent a lot of players through the boards.
The 6-foot-6 forward has five goals, seven assists, 12 points, 73 penalty minutes and 165 hits in 59 games this season for Nashville. He is making $900,000.
Nonetheless, this is a nice addition to the Wild with Marcus Foligno out week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Plus, Hynes knows him well.
