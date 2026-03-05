Logo
Minnesota Wild
Powered by Roundtable
Wild Acquire Defenseman Jeff Petry From Florida For Late Draft Pick cover image

Wild Acquire Defenseman Jeff Petry From Florida For Late Draft Pick

Dylan Loucks
6h
Partner
170Members·2,408Posts
DylanLoucks@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Wild snag veteran blueliner Jeff Petry, bolstering their defense for a low cost.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (36-16-10) is back in action on Friday for a game against the Vegas Golden Knights (29-19-14) on trade deadline day.

The Wild already made a move when they acquired forward Michael McCarron from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a 2028 second-round pick on Tuesday.

Minnesota has made another today.

On Thursday, just a few days after Wild General Manager Bill Guerin said his blue line was set, the Wild traded for defenseman Jeff Petry from the Florida Panthers.

The trade was for a conditional seventh-round pick. The condition is that if the Wild win two playoff rounds and Petry plays in 50 percent or more of those games, then the seventh in 2026 will turn into a fifth.

Petry, 38, has eight assists, 45 shots, 59 hits, 22 penalty minutes, and a minus-10 on-ice rating in 58 games for the Panthers this season. He signed a one-year deal before the season and is making only $775,000.

The veteran defenseman with 1,039 career NHL games, will become the Wild's seventh defensemen. He will be behind right-shot defenders in Brock Faber, Jared Spurgeon and Zach Bogosian.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Wild Stories

USA Hockey GM Bill Guerin deflects criticism of Olympic celebration, prioritizing the gold medal victory over public opinion.
thehockeynews.com'Nothing's Going To Ruin This': USA General Manager Bill Guerin Speaks On Olympic Celebration ControversyUSA Hockey GM Bill Guerin deflects criticism of Olympic celebration, prioritizing the gold medal victory over public opinion.

- Wild Claim Robby Fabbri Off Waivers From Blues.

- Wild's Kirill Kaprizov Ties Marian Gaborik's All-Time Goals Record.

- 'I'm Usually Seeing Ghosts': Wild's Quinn Hughes Embraces Viral Stare Reputation.

- Wild Goalie Prospect Steals The Show In Slovakia's Upset Win In Olympic Opener.

- From The Crease: Gustavsson On The 'Swagger' Quinn Hughes Has Brought.

Minnesota WildMinnesota Wild TradesFlorida PanthersMinnesota Wild Trade DeadlineNHL Trade Deadline
Latest News
1