Wild Acquire Defenseman Jeff Petry From Florida For Late Draft Pick

On Thursday, just a few days after Wild General Manager Bill Guerin said his blue line was set, the Wild traded for defenseman Jeff Petry from the Florida Panthers.
The trade was for a conditional seventh-round pick. The condition is that if the Wild win two playoff rounds and Petry plays in 50 percent or more of those games, then the seventh in 2026 will turn into a fifth.
Petry, 38, has eight assists, 45 shots, 59 hits, 22 penalty minutes, and a minus-10 on-ice rating in 58 games for the Panthers this season. He signed a one-year deal before the season and is making only $775,000.
The veteran defenseman with 1,039 career NHL games, will become the Wild's seventh defensemen. He will be behind right-shot defenders in Brock Faber, Jared Spurgeon and Zach Bogosian.
