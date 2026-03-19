(3-19-26) Wild Vs Blackhawks: Starting Goaltending Matchup

Who will stand tall? Analyze the crucial starting goaltender battle shaping this intense Wild vs. Blackhawks showdown.
ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild (39-18-12) is back in action tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks (25-30-12) for the second consecutive game between the two.
Wild will welcome back an injured player tonight but they will also make a change in net.
Jesper Wallstedt will start for the Wild against the Blackhawks. He is 14-7-6 on the season with a 2.78 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in 29 games.
This will be his second start against the Blackhawks this season and will be the Wild's fourth and final game against the Hawks this year.
Wallstedt, 23, is 1-0-0 with a 2.63 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage against Chicago this year and is 2-0-0 with a 1.41 goals-against average and a .948 save percentage in two career starts.
He posted a 24-save shutout in his first-ever game against the Hawks a few years ago. Wallstedt appeared in Tuesday's game against Chicago when Filip Gustavsson left for a few minutes with an equipment issue.
Spencer Knight is projected to start for the Blackhawks. He is 17-19-9 on the year with a 2.67 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage in 45 games this season.
Knight, 24, has started all three games for the Blackhawks against the Wild this season. He is 0-0-3 with a 3.48 goals-against average and a .869 save percentage.
He has appeared in four games in his career against the Wild and is 0-0-3 with a 3.15 goals-against average and a .878 save percentage.
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