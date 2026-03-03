Logo
Minnesota Wild
(3-3-26) Wild Vs Lightning: Starting Goaltending Matchup cover image

(3-3-26) Wild Vs Lightning: Starting Goaltending Matchup

Dylan Loucks
5h
Partner
A clash of titans in net! Experience the thrilling showdown between two elite goaltenders facing off for ultimate victory.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (35-16-10) is back in action tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning (38-16-4) on national television (TNT).

This is a big matchup for the Wild tonight and they will turn to the veteran netminder for the start. 

Here are tonights starting goaltenders.

Filip Gustavsson will start for Minnesota. He is 21-10-6 on the year with a 2.58 goals-against average (GAA) and a .910 save percentage (SV%) with three shutouts.

Gustavsson, 27, played in one of the two games last year against the Lightning. Stopped 27-of-30 shots faced in the second meeting. 

Is 4-1-0 in his last five starts and owns a point in eight of his last nine games overall (7-1-1). He is 2-1-0 with a 3.71 GAA and an .893 SV% in three career games vs. Tampa Bay.

Andrei Vasilevskiy will start for the Lightning tonight. He went 0-2-0 with a 3.10 GAA and a .838 SV% in both games for the Lightning last season. He is 28-8-3 this season with a 2.22 GAA and a .917 SV% in 39 games.

The 6-foot-4 goaltender is first in the NHL in goals-against average and is second in save percentage.

