(4-14-26) Wild Vs Ducks: Line Combinations

With key players resting, the Wild unveil new forward groupings and defense pairings against the Ducks. See who steps up.
ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild (45-24-12) is back in action tonight for its final game of the regular season against the Anaheim Ducks (42-32-6).
Minnesota dropped its last game 6-3 in St. Louis on Monday. In that game, the Wild rested nine regulars.
They will do the same tonight.
Kirill Kaprizov, Ryan Hartman, Mats Zuccarello, Joel Eriksson Ek, Matt Boldy, Quinn Hughes, Brock Faber, Marcus Foligno and Jared Spurgeon will all sit out.
Here is tonight's projected lines
Wild Lines
Vladimir Tarasenko - Danila Yurov - Bobby Brink
Marcus Johansson - Hunter Haight - Nick Foligno
Nico Sturm - Michael McCarron - Yakov Trenin
Robby Fabbri - Ben Jones - Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Defense:
Daemon Hunt - Jonas Brodin
Jake Middleton - Jeff Petry
Viking Gustafsson Nyberg - Matt Kiersted
Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Kirill Kaprizov, Ryan Hartman, Mats Zuccarello, Joel Eriksson Ek, Matt Boldy, Marcus Foligno, Quinn Hughes, Brock Faber, Jared Spurgeon.
Injured: Zach Bogosian (lower).
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