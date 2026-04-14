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(4-14-26) Wild Vs Ducks: Line Combinations

Dylan Loucks
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With key players resting, the Wild unveil new forward groupings and defense pairings against the Ducks. See who steps up.

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild (45-24-12) is back in action tonight for its final game of the regular season against the Anaheim Ducks (42-32-6).

Minnesota dropped its last game 6-3 in St. Louis on Monday. In that game, the Wild rested nine regulars.

They will do the same tonight.

Kirill Kaprizov, Ryan Hartman, Mats Zuccarello, Joel Eriksson Ek, Matt Boldy, Quinn Hughes, Brock Faber, Marcus Foligno and Jared Spurgeon will all sit out.

Here is tonight's projected lines

Wild Lines

Vladimir Tarasenko - Danila Yurov - Bobby Brink

Marcus Johansson - Hunter Haight - Nick Foligno

Nico Sturm - Michael McCarron - Yakov Trenin

Robby Fabbri - Ben Jones - Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Defense:

Daemon Hunt - Jonas Brodin

Jake Middleton - Jeff Petry

Viking Gustafsson Nyberg - Matt Kiersted

Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Kirill Kaprizov, Ryan Hartman, Mats Zuccarello, Joel Eriksson Ek, Matt Boldy, Marcus Foligno, Quinn Hughes, Brock Faber, Jared Spurgeon.

Injured: Zach Bogosian (lower).

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