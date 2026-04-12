Wild’s Game 1 Starter No Longer Obvious Amid Gustavsson’s Slide, Wallstedt's Push
The Wild’s Game 1 starter against Dallas was once a formality. Now, Filip Gustavsson’s late-season struggles and Jesper Wallstedt’s surge have turned it into a defining playoff decision for Minnesota.
With the playoffs looming, the Minnesota Wild is facing a question that could define their first-round series against the Dallas Stars.
Who starts Game 1 in net?
For most of the season, the answer would have been automatic. Filip Gustavsson has been the Wild’s backbone all season even with the unreal stretches that Jesper Wallstedt has had.
But heading into the postseason, the picture isn’t as clear.
Gustavsson enters the playoffs in a rut. Over his past five starts, he’s gone 2-3-0 with a 4.08 goals-against average and an .847 save percentage. More concerning is the trend.
He has allowed four or more goals in four of those outings.
The most concerning performance came Thursday in Dallas, where he surrendered five goals on just 20 shots, finishing with a minus-3.11 goals saved above expected, according to MoneyPuck.
That loss didn’t just sting in the moment, it cost Minnesota home-ice advantage in the series.
On the other side is Wallstedt, who has quietly made a case that’s becoming harder to ignore.
Since returning from the Olympics, Wallstedt is 3-3-2 in his past nine games (eight starts), but the raw record doesn’t tell the full story.
He owns a 1.97 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage in that span, allowing two goals or fewer in seven of his last eight starts.
"I want to just give them as good of a chance to win every game," Wallstedt said. "So I really like where I’m at.”
So, do the Wild ride the proven veteran, or pivot to the hotter hand?
Head coach John Hynes isn’t tipping his hand just yet.
“I haven’t gone down that road yet of that decision,” Hynes said. “I think I’m focused on both guys and seeing where both end up after the next two games, and then we’ll make a decision.”
Gustavsson has the track record. He’s handled playoff pressure before and, when he’s on, can steal games. Benching him for Game 1 would be a significant statement.
But the playoffs aren’t about loyalty.
Right now, Wallstedt looks like the steadier option. His recent numbers suggest a goaltender locked in, limiting damage and giving his team a chance to win every night. Against a Dallas team that can generate offense in waves, minimizing breakdowns in net will be critical.
There’s also a psychological layer. Starting Wallstedt could signal urgency. If you are going straight off numbers against Dallas, it would be Gustavsson.
Before allowing five against Dallas on Thursday, Gustavsson had played 16 games against Dallas in his career, including playoffs, and had never allowed more than three goals. He had a 2.04 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage in those 16 games.
Wallstedt has played one game against the Stars in his career. It was his first NHL game and it came on the road. He allowed seven goals.
Still, the Wild doesn’t need to make this a permanent decision. The leash in the playoffs can be short and both goaltenders will likely factor into the series at some point. But Game 1 sets the tone and the margin for error against Dallas is slim.
“We’ll see what happens,” Wallstedt said about the possibility of starting Game 1. “I think I’ve played some really good hockey down the stretch now. I think the last 10, 11, 12 games have been really solid. Even though I haven’t won all of them. I think my game is in a great position. I’m very confident in where I’m at and I feel like I keep our team in games sometimes.
Based on recent form, the argument leans toward Wallstedt.
Now, if Gustavsson finds his game in the final two regular-season starts, the equation could change just as quickly.
On the season, Gustavsson is 28-14-6 with a 2.64 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage with four shutouts. Wallstedt is 17-9-6 with a 2.63 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage with four shutouts.
For now, it’s a rare position for Minnesota. Uncertainty in net at the most critical moment of the season and whichever direction Hynes chooses, it will be one of the defining calls of the series.
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