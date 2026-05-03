Built To Wear You Down: Inside The Wild’s Relentless Bottom Six

Minnesota’s depth has transformed into a psychological weapon. By punishing defensemen and stifling star playmakers, the Wild’s heavy hitters are systematically draining their opponents' energy and will.
Everyone talks about depth this time of year. It’s one of those playoff buzzwords that gets thrown around after every series.
But what the Minnesota Wild (4-2) are getting from their bottom six right now goes beyond that. It’s not just about surviving shifts or keeping the puck out of their net.
It’s about wearing teams down. Physically. Mentally. Over the course of a series. And by the time it catches up to you, it’s usually too late. Ask Dallas.
That identity showed up in Round 1 against Dallas, where Minnesota didn’t just beat the Stars, they leaned on them. Shift after shift, hit after hit, forcing defensemen to make plays under pressure and making every puck retrieval a decision.
Marcus Foligno could see it happening in real time.
"Yeah, that was a big part of it. I mean, that was part of the game plan," Foligno said. "To get to their defensemen and, you know, especially star players like Miro Heiskanen, and just make it really tough on them. Obviously, no one likes to go skating backwards for it. Those guys are very offensive. And you know, the more you can play in their end, or take some energy out on them from the defensive side of the pocket, it limits their chances of what they can do offensively. So that was good. I mean, I think our heads were right as well."
It wasn’t just physical for the sake of being physical. It was calculated. It was built into how this group wants to play. Shades of the "Grit First" mantra from 2023.
And it’s not just one type of player doing it.
There’s size. There’s experience. There’s structure. And there’s just enough skill mixed in to make it dangerous. That’s what makes this group different. The bottom-six is one of the best in the league.
"I think our control of it all. We've done a good job of, just like, you know, understanding when it's needed and when it's not. When to play smart and when to play heavy," Foligno said. "But it's tough. I mean, you got two very skilled lines and then you come over with some heavy guys, and the guys that know how to play the defensive style game. We can also wear and tear on you in the offensive zone. So that's our job moving forward. We got a really good balanced lineup, and it's fun to see the way that series played out for us. Just how effective every line was, but, you know, just the way that we kind of rolled and were able to put them back on their heels, and then, out comes the first line again. So our job is to be a deep hockey team. And you know, right now, it's rewarding."
It’s not just about what happens in one game. It’s what happens by Game 4. Game 5. Game 6. That’s where the impact shows up.
Nico Sturm has seen it before. He’s been part of teams that have built their identity around that same approach, and he knows how it builds over time.
Sturm, 31, has won two Stanley Cups. He first won one in 2022 after the Wild traded him to the Colorado Avalanche. He won his second last season with the Florida Panthers.
"Yeah, it's huge. I think it's maybe not the sexiest part of hockey sometimes, but you got to embrace your role, especially in the playoffs. That's what the team needs," Sturm said. "I think when you look at the bodies that you play with, Marcus [Foligno] and Fliggy [Nick Foligno], you should know the type of game that coach expects from you, right? There's not a lot of East-West stuff. That's not our game. You want the other team to stop, you want the dmen to stop wanting to go back for pucks in games four, five and six. I think that's the big goal. Sometimes you play the right way and play the hard way and it might not have an immediate effect in the first game or two or three in the series, when everybody feels good and, you know, everybody's healthy and stuff, but as the series wears on, I do believe that there's a long term effect in getting hit every time you go back for a puck.
"I mean, that was a huge emphasis when I was in Florida. I think that's the way we forechecked. There was an emphasis on finishing hits every time you get within a stick length of a guy. And I think that's what worked for them over there, two Stanley Cups. So I think, yeah, it's very important."
That’s the goal. Not just to play hard, but to make the other team feel it. To make them hesitate. To make them think twice. And that’s where this group becomes more than just a typical bottom six.
Foligno pointed to the balance of it all like knowing when to press, when to stay disciplined, when to lean into that physical edge without crossing the line.
"Listen, that’s our job, that’s just the way we have to play to be successful. Guys see us play that way and they get bigger, and it just gives everyone confidence. Hey, if we can keep chipping in as a fourth line, that’s crucial, especially against Colorado. So, that’s what we want to do. We want to be effective. We want to keep being physical. That’s the style of play we need from us every night."
Because what worked against Dallas won’t get easier. If anything, it becomes more important.
The Avalanche bring a different kind of challenge. Speed through the neutral zone, skill in transition, and one of the most dangerous rush offenses in the league.
"Everybody knows that Colorado is a very good line rush offense team, right? So, when you're going through the regular season or preparing for a team, you need to make sure that those areas are buttoned up," Wild head coach John Hynes said. "Line changes will be important. They're a good rush team, and you can't give them easy chances off the rush. So, we have to size that. Penalty discipline. I think there are core components to your team game that you feel like are little details, but not so much like X's and O's. It's more of situational play that you want to make sure that you're good."
Which means the Wild’s bottom six has to walk a fine line.
Be physical, but not reckless. Stay structured, but still impose their game.
"Exactly. You want to play with the puck. I think the biggest thing is to not get beaten back by the dman," Sturm said. "Sometimes, that's the thing with physicality. You can also overdo it, and then you kind of get yourself out of position because you want to finish a hit, and it ends up, you know, you take yourself kind of out of place. So, you've got to tread the line. You want to be physical, but you don't want to run around like a bunch of chickens with their heads cut off, right? So it's, it's always a fine line to tread."
That balance will matter even more in this series.
Because while Colorado may have more high-end playmaking down the middle, Minnesota believes it can counter in a different way.
Not with flash but with pressure. With structure. With a group that understands exactly what its job is.
"Yeah, I think so. I mean, they're, yeah, they're a really good team. They have that structure down the middle, a lot of good players that make heads-up plays, and both sides of the puck can play great hockey. So I think it's just by committee," Foligno said. "I mean, you gotta cancel those guys out by your linemates, and do it as a collective group. It's going to be a battle again, and we have to understand that, you know, that's what got us here in round two. It was the way we competed and the way we played as a team. And it's definitely going to be, you know, needed even more in round two against Colorado."
That’s the identity. It should not be just one line carrying the load. Not just one matchup deciding the series but a group effort, built from the bottom up.
And if it looks anything like it did in Round 1, it won’t just be depth driving the Wild forward. It’ll be the reason they’re still playing.
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