Built To Wear You Down: Inside The Wild’s Relentless Bottom Six

"Yeah, it's huge. I think it's maybe not the sexiest part of hockey sometimes, but you got to embrace your role, especially in the playoffs. That's what the team needs," Sturm said. "I think when you look at the bodies that you play with, Marcus [Foligno] and Fliggy [Nick Foligno], you should know the type of game that coach expects from you, right? There's not a lot of East-West stuff. That's not our game. You want the other team to stop, you want the dmen to stop wanting to go back for pucks in games four, five and six. I think that's the big goal. Sometimes you play the right way and play the hard way and it might not have an immediate effect in the first game or two or three in the series, when everybody feels good and, you know, everybody's healthy and stuff, but as the series wears on, I do believe that there's a long term effect in getting hit every time you go back for a puck.